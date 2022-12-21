ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melanie Lynskey's husband Jason Ritter will star in the second season of her hit show Yellowjackets

By Deirde Simonds and Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Melanie Lynskey’s husband Jason Ritter is slated to appear in the highly-anticipated second season of Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets .

While details about the plot and his character have been kept tightly under wraps, the 42-year-old actor has been confirmed as a new cast member in the coming-of-age drama.

This marks their second time acting on the same show after he guest starred on her Hulu series, Candy.

Ritter portrayed Deputy Denny Reese on the true-crime drama's fourth episode, titled Cover Girl, which aired in May.

While speaking about working with her spouse, the mother-of-one raved: 'He’s such a wonderful actor and a really nice person.'

'It makes me look smart, like I chose a great partner,' she gushed after describing how much her costars loved working with him. 'He’s so good, and it’s really fun to get to work with somebody who is creative and interesting and does something different every take, which is what he does.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADCgZ_0jqWZz2O00

The New Zealand continued: 'He’s also so good at improv. It’s hard though because we try to support each other when the other one’s working.'

Last week her hit series renewed it for a third season, before its second season premiere on March 24.

The series, which includes stars Christina Ricci, follows the team members of a high school soccer team who are forced to try to survive for 19 months in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXiV1_0jqWZz2O00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvcXG_0jqWZz2O00

In addition to looking back at their struggle to live, the surviving members of the team are shown as they struggle to fit into their adult lives years later.

The series was a hit for the network, garnering over 5 million weekly viewers, and it went on to receive seven Emmy nominations, though it didn't win any of the awards.

Chris McCarthy, the president and CEO of both Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, told Deadline that the renewal was an attempt build on the impressive 'momentum' of Yellowjackets' first season.

'With Yellowjackets’ runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for Season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season three now,' said McCarthy. 'The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35N3Nx_0jqWZz2O00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lK3TE_0jqWZz2O00

