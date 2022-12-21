ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, NY

WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store

The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
KINGSTON, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Storm status for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on the information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon. Here are the Advisories currently in effect...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Local impacts of the late-week storm

If you haven't heard by now, a large portion of the country will see significant impacts from a large storm moving across the country. This area of low pressure will develop Thursday in the Great Plains and track to our northwest on Friday. The storm is expected to rapidly develop and be quite strong, causing damaging winds, rain, snow, and ice across the country.
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County

Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).

The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

