‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Might Be Partially Responsible For the Death of Aluminium Christmas Trees
Aluminium Christmas trees were popular in the '50s and '60s, but the tree fell out of fashion, and 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' might have had a role in the death of the sparkly trees.
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
Kelly Ripa’s Sons Returned Home for Christmas (& Got an Extra Special Welcome from Her Dog)
Kelly Ripa shared footage of her sons returning home for Christmas and they got a very special welcome from the family’s dog, Lena.
Most heart-warming Christmas songs chosen by NJ listeners
We had some fun with an Asbury Park Press piece by Chris Jordan their entertainment and features writer. He picked what he felt were the 12 most heart-warming Christmas songs of all time. Of course you know like pork roll vs. Taylor ham, like the existence of a Central Jersey, this automatically will lead to a debate.
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25? As it turns out, not everyone agrees how the date was decided upon.
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Christmas Is What We Make of It
Is Santa real? Of course. It doesn’t hurt to have a fantasy while knowing full well the actual truth. It reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: For those who THINK, the world is a tragedy; for those who FEEL, the world is a symphony. Being a thinker who feels is the best combination of all.
Lindsay Lohan Is All Smiles In Sweet Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas For Christmas
Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are still madly in love! Lindsay marked Christmas Eve by posting a new photo of herself and her man on Instagram. In the pic, they’re both flashing big smiles while leaning toward one another in front of a white Christmas tree. Lindsay looks stunning in a silky green top with bright red lipstick, which was perfect for the festive occasion. She also posted a solo selfie of herself blowing a kiss to the camera.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma celebrate ‘first family Christmas’ with baby
Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom. The “Isn’t It Romantic” star shared two sweet snaps of herself and partner Ramona Agruma enjoying the holiday season with their newborn daughter, Royce Lillian. “First family Christmas 🎄 ❄️🎅🏼🎶💗🎁🥰☃️⭐️,” the Aussie-born actress, 42, captioned the pic posted to her Instagram on Friday. In the photos, the puffer jacket-clad couple hold hands in front of a colorful outdoor Christmas tree, while their baby is rugged up in a stroller. The trio appears to be in Aspen, as Wilson has shared other photos from the snowy vista in Colorado this week. Last month Wilson...
Witch Reclaims Christmas with Traditional Yule Decorations for Her Tree
Christmas is just repackaged Yule.
Heidi Klum wraps herself up as a Christmas present for husband Tom Kaulitz
She’s the gift that keeps giving. Heidi Klum wrapped herself up and gifted herself to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, for Christmas ahead of the holidays. “Just wrapping my husbands Christmas present 🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁❤️❤️❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁,” she captioned the hilarious Instagram video on Thursday. In the clip, the 49-year-old model was seen rolling herself up into festive wrapping paper towards her beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Klum was dressed in cozy pajamas while Kaulitz wore sweatpants and a gray sweater as he continued to decorate their tree with ornaments. But Kaulitz, 33, shouldn’t be too worried about his gift haul this year as several wrapped gifts were seen stacked...
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
The Best Elf on the Shelf Products, From Festive Accessories to Outfit Sets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are here, which means many families have begun engaging in annual festivities: decorating trees, crossing items off shopping lists, and hanging lights. One holiday tradition that is also certain to make a comeback is “The Elf on the Shelf,” a festive sign that the season is in full swing. If you’re unfamiliar with the tradition or looking to find the best Elf on the Shelf products, consider this your go-to guide. What Is the Elf on the...
animalfair.com
Is Your Dog Naughty or Nice? Rules For Holiday Joy!
Santa has been making his list and checking it twice. Has your dog been a naughty or nice this year? Before you and your furry friend get into the Holiday spirit, here are a few rules for Christmas!. 1. Don’t chase the mailman, he may be bringing you presents. (We...
The Upworthy 'Joy-Worthy' Gift Guide
Holiday presents that continue to give back long after they’re opened.
Polygon
The war on Christmas turned Santa Claus into an action star
It’s December 24th. The stockings are hung. The gifts are wrapped. The fireplace is crackling. You know the drill. You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: If you do, Santa Claus will tear open a can of whoop-ass on you.
macaronikid.com
Spreading Holiday Joy This Season with Stocking Stuffers at Target
Every holiday season, my family likes to make stockings full of treats to share with our loved ones. It's a fun way to spread joy during the season and we always head to Target to pick out everyone's favorite candies and treats!. In the seasonal section of the store (at...
KXLY
5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season | PennyWise podcast
The holidays are coming, and just like every year before this one, there's sure to be a new gift craze or fad taking the country by storm. To celebrate, Stacker researched the crazes and fads of years past, from 1919 until today. The information comes from lists of the hardest-to-find...
TODAY.com
55 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' quotes to make spirits merry and fright
Not exactly a Christmas movie, but not quite a Halloween flick, "The Nightmare Before Christmas" arguably combines the best of both holidays. Responding to the ongoing debate over which holiday "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is actually intended for, the movie's composer Danny Elfman settled the score (sort of) in an interview with USA TODAY saying, "It's obviously about Christmas, but for me, it's a Halloween movie."
