The regular season is in the books and now it is time for bowl season. Eight Big 12 teams will be playing over the next few days and Baylor is first up on the bowl list. The Bears finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and played Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. It was a chilly evening in Fort Worth, but the only thing colder was Baylor’s abysmal performance. Here are my three thoughts on Baylor’s 30-15 loss to Air Force.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO