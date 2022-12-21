ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game

The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway. The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014). Panthers... The post Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Wisconsin ready to begin Luke Fickell era in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Luke Fickell will be on the sidelines for his first game as Wisconsin’s head coach on Tuesday night. Little else about his situation for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl would qualify as normal. About a month into his new job, Fickell said he will defer to the incumbent coaching staff when it comes to things like his starting quarterback or the various other positions that opened up with players declaring for the NFL Draft or entering the transfer...
Northland FAN 106.5

Brutal! Packers Fan Got Tossed Down A Flight Of Steps At Soldier Field [VIDEO]

I am all too familiar with the Packers, and Bears rivalry I was literally born into it. My dad was born and raised In Milwaukee and was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. And my Mom was born in Chicago, she did not care for football she loved her Cubs but she would cheer for the Bears just to get after my dad. He just laughed it off but this rivalry is really no joke.
Northland FAN 106.5

Short and Sweet Is My Mantra

Wednesday of this week was the “shortest day of the year”. In honor of that, this may end up being my shortest column of the year. After all, at the risk of many tasteless jokes following this statement, I know that being short is an accurate way to describe me anyway. While I certainly hope to be a play-by-play broadcaster, public address announcer, and radio co-host in the Northland for a very long time, there’s no way I’ll ever stand out amongst the pillars of our area personalities.
