Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
butlerradio.com
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/23/22
Sarah was recently brought to us a stray so we do not have any history for her. She is young, and the sweetest little girl, she just wants to be loved on! She has the unmistakable hound bark! She loves her soft blankets and wants to spend all day with her person. Sarah will make anyone the perfect little companion, apply for her today! Visit Sarah at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
WLWT 5
Pennsylvania restaurant to offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, will offer free meals on Christmas Day, no questions asked, to anyone in need this holiday season. Glenn Wagner says he felt called to do this as a way to give back to his community. Glenn and his wife,...
Cruising toward Christmas: Latrobe woman gifted car during holiday season
A 70-year-old Latrobe woman who went five years without a car after a failed inspection now has one after her longtime friend, Joseph Lanatovich, gifted her a 2000 Lincoln Town Car. For years, Angie Bush had to rely on public transit, car services and the kindness of her friends to...
St. Margaret Foundation funds free shuttle for senior citizens in Alle-Kiski Valley
Senior citizens from Tarentum to Etna can get free rides to medical appointments thanks to support from the St. Margaret Foundation. The agency last week announced it again will fund an Alle-Kiski Valley shuttle with a $90,500 grant, as well as three other shuttles that transport people between grocery stores, doctor’s appointments and other places.
Where to find emergency shelter in the blistering cold
Anyone who finds themselves without heating, warmth or shelter this weekend as temperatures plunge into the single digits can get help and a safe place to stay at warming stations in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Allegheny County’s winter shelters will be open at Second Avenue Commons, 700 Second Ave. and...
butlerradio.com
Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition
The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
downtownpittsburgh.com
Restaurants in Downtown Pittsburgh that are open on Christmas Day
If you’re looking to dine out or take out on Christmas Day, here are several options in Downtown that are open for business on December 25. Be sure to check the restaurants’ websites for updated availability and hours!. 📍600 Grant Street. 🕒 Christmas Day: 11 a.m. –...
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit cats and dogs at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to spread some holiday cheer to the dogs and cats waiting to find their forever homes.They also delivered toys and treats.With an abundance of animals, the organization is encouraging people to visit its North Side and East Side locations to adopt. Appointments are no longer required. HARP said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. The North Side and East Side locations are now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Eagle announces its December “Pet of the Month”
Four year old Suzie, a small pitbull mix with a giant spirit, is the Butler Eagle’s pet of the month for December. She is very much a people person and enjoys spending time behind the front desk where she gets showered with attention. Her response to this includes smiling ear to ear and lots of butt wiggles.
wtae.com
Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville offering free rooms for relatives of patients at Trinity Health System
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Spreading holiday cheer is what the season is all about and this year the Holiday Inn Weirton-Steubenville is doing just that. The hotel is offering complimentary guest rooms to families of patients at Trinity Health System to ensure everyone gets to spend Christmas with their loved ones. This program goes all the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
School & Community Closings for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
977rocks.com
Free Parking At Meters In Downtown Butler
Everyone is invited to get into the holiday spirit with a trip to downtown Butler and free parking in some areas. Parking is free at all street meters starting today through January 1st of 2023. “We invite everyone to come to Downtown Butler to shop, eat, have fun, and make...
House in Washington County damaged after space heaters result in flames
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — A house fire that began with overheated space heaters has left a couple without a home for the holiday weekend. The homeowner said the fire began after they tried to thaw out their pipes with a space heater in the home’s basement. Aaron Benney, assistant...
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chills As Low As 30 Below Zero Forecasted for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:29 a.m. on...
2 suffer injuries in Christmas Eve house fire in Freeport
Two people suffered minor injuries in a fire that damaged a Freeport house Saturday morning, Freeport’s fire chief said. A mail carrier reported a porch on fire in the 500 block of Franklin Street around 8:30 a.m., Chief Ryan Sweeny said. When firefighters arrived, Sweeny said the home’s residents...
