wwnytv.com
NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
northcountrynow.com
Elf on a shelf spotted in Massena
Jefferson Elementary School in Massena has its very own “Elf on a Shelf.” Somehow the elf (principal Dunae Richards) found his way into the display case overnight. Photo Submitted by Denice Votra.
wwnytv.com
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Requests for proposals (RFPs) on how to reuse the former Watertown Correctional Facility should be fast-tracked, a state commission said in a report released Thursday. The Watertown prison is one of two shuttered state prisons that will be put on the front burner for RFPs....
wwnytv.com
Sean O’Brien to run for St. Lawrence County sheriff
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s undersheriff is seeking the top job in the sheriff’s office. Sean O’Brien says he’ll be running for sheriff now that Brooks Bigwarfe announced he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023. O’Brien started his career in the...
potsdam.edu
PACES Dining Services Prepares to Feed FISU Athletes for World University Games
PACES Dining Services Cooks Up Recipes for Athletes Village at SUNY Potsdam for Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. When collegiate athletes from around the world participate in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games from Jan. 12 to 22, they will be eating food made from recipes conceived and developed by PACES Dining Services staff at SUNY Potsdam. The College is set to host the Athletes Village for the World University Games, welcoming 488 ice hockey players, as well as coaches and support staff.
wwnytv.com
Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
mynbc5.com
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Saturday, December 24, 2022
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 5:11 A.M. Barnes Corners United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Fort Drum: Non-essential uniformed and civilian personnel are asked not to report; daycare is closed. Grace Episcopal Church Copenhagen: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Lewis County Transfer Station:...
northcountrynow.com
Ice wave in Potsdam
"Here is a picture that my fiancé Kyle Swinyer took of the snow coming off of our metal roof," said LaRonda Ashlaw of Potsdam who submitted the photo. ‘Since it looks like a wave and everyone enjoyed it on our personal Facebook pages. We thought we would pass it along so others could enjoy it as well. Happy holidays to you and yours," Ashlaw said.
informnny.com
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly violating order of protection
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said they responded to a call in North Elba on the evening of December 10...
northcountrynow.com
Car fire in downtown Massena
Massena Police and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on East Orvis Street in downtown Massena today. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Photo courtesy of Tom Brumber, Massena)
informnny.com
Brownville man arrested in connection to alleged truck theft in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brownville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a alleged property theft incident in the Town of Theresa, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 28-year-old Kyle Matthews is accused of taking a 2013 F-350 truck...
informnny.com
Malone man faces menacing, weapon charges following alleged violation of protection order
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested following an incident in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel in Malone on Sunday, according to a press release from New York State Police. NYSP received a report of an order of protection violation on the afternoon of December...
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
