Potsdam, NY

wwnytv.com

NYS looks at next steps for closed prisons

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A pleasant surprise for local lawmakers: Recommendations from the state’s Prison Redevelopment Committee. Watertown Correctional Facility, closed since March of 2021, seems to be one of the state’s priorities. New York will be seeking requests for proposal, or RFP’s, as early as this...
WATERTOWN, NY
northcountrynow.com

Elf on a shelf spotted in Massena

Jefferson Elementary School in Massena has its very own “Elf on a Shelf.” Somehow the elf (principal Dunae Richards) found his way into the display case overnight. Photo Submitted by Denice Votra.
MASSENA, NY
potsdam.edu

PACES Dining Services Prepares to Feed FISU Athletes for World University Games

PACES Dining Services Cooks Up Recipes for Athletes Village at SUNY Potsdam for Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games. When collegiate athletes from around the world participate in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games from Jan. 12 to 22, they will be eating food made from recipes conceived and developed by PACES Dining Services staff at SUNY Potsdam. The College is set to host the Athletes Village for the World University Games, welcoming 488 ice hockey players, as well as coaches and support staff.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash

TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
NORFOLK, NY
mynbc5.com

Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
LOUISVILLE, KY
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Saturday, December 24, 2022

Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 5:11 A.M. Barnes Corners United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Fort Drum: Non-essential uniformed and civilian personnel are asked not to report; daycare is closed. Grace Episcopal Church Copenhagen: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Lewis County Transfer Station:...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Ice wave in Potsdam

"Here is a picture that my fiancé Kyle Swinyer took of the snow coming off of our metal roof," said LaRonda Ashlaw of Potsdam who submitted the photo. ‘Since it looks like a wave and everyone enjoyed it on our personal Facebook pages. We thought we would pass it along so others could enjoy it as well. Happy holidays to you and yours," Ashlaw said.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Car fire in downtown Massena

Massena Police and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on East Orvis Street in downtown Massena today. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Photo courtesy of Tom Brumber, Massena)
MASSENA, NY
informnny.com

Brownville man arrested in connection to alleged truck theft in Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brownville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a alleged property theft incident in the Town of Theresa, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 28-year-old Kyle Matthews is accused of taking a 2013 F-350 truck...
THERESA, NY

