ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Press release: Tickets on sale January 1, 2023 for 29th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit for Hoosier Hills Food Bank

By Jeremy Hogan
bloomingtonian.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
CBS Chicago

McDonalds giving away McGold cards that provides free food for life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- McDonald's is challenging the idea there's no such thing as a free lunch.The fast-food giant is offering a chance at what's called a McGold card - also known as "free McDonald's for life."From Dec. 5 to 25, every purchase of a dollar or more on the McDonald's app gets you an entry in the drawing to win one.Three winners will get the card - giving you two free meals a week for 50 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy