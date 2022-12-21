Press release: Tickets on sale January 1, 2023 for 29th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit for Hoosier Hills Food Bank

Read full article on original website
Related
“This food had hair in it,” Woman gets free meal for complaint even after finishing every bite
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. As someone who has worked in restaurants as a waitress for more time than I’ve done anything else in life, I’ve seen a lot of strange behavior.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Drugstores closing more U.S. locations with one century-old store closing its doors on Dec. 23
Multiple communities will have fewer pharmacy options this winter season and beyond, as major drugstores continue to close locations across the country, with CVS alone closing about 900 stores over a 3-year timespan equating to approximately 9% of the chain's 10,000 stores in the U.S. (source).
McDonalds giving away McGold cards that provides free food for life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- McDonald's is challenging the idea there's no such thing as a free lunch.The fast-food giant is offering a chance at what's called a McGold card - also known as "free McDonald's for life."From Dec. 5 to 25, every purchase of a dollar or more on the McDonald's app gets you an entry in the drawing to win one.Three winners will get the card - giving you two free meals a week for 50 years.
10,000 Free Grand Slam Meals Daily to Be Given Away by Denny’s Until December 16th.
The company states this new promotion is their way of showing appreciation to its customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PennLive.com and Dennys.com.
Comments / 0