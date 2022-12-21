ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

toofab.com

Ellen DeGeneres Says tWitch Was 'Pure Light' In Emotional Video Tribute

"I think the best thing we can do is laugh, hug each other, dance and laugh and sing." Ellen DeGeneres just shared a new selfie video on Friday in which she honored Stephen "tWitch" Boss and shared how she believes everyone should pay tribute to him after his death. tWitch...
toofab.com

Chris Pratt Reveals Swollen Eye After Being Inspired By 'Bee Lady': 'F--k That'

"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'" Chris Pratt is leaving beekeeping to the professionals!. In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old "Guardian of the Galaxy" star opened up about a beekeeping experience that resulted in an extremely swollen left eye.
toofab.com

Kardashian Christmas Eve Party: North Sings with Sia -- Check Out All the Glam

The Kardashian-Jenner family spread their holiday cheer across multiple social media platforms and generations, including several high-energy TikToks from their glamorous Christmas Eve bash. With red and pink as far as the eye can see, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was as lavish and memorable as expected. Even more so...
toofab.com

11 Stars Share Their Favorite Memories From The Holiday Season

"We thought it was the coolest gift and it literally lasted us like 10 years." The holiday season is one of the most special times of the year. Family and friends gather together to get in the holiday spirit and celebrate with joyous moments -- from decorating the tree to giving gifts to lighting the menorah. Along the way, these special moments become lasting memories and create the stories that will be told for years to come. Of course, celebrities have their own holiday traditions too, making for some of their own very fond memories.
toofab.com

Worst Holiday Gifts Ever -- Celebs Tell All

"I once received contact solution. My sister and I talk about this all the time; we were really young girls and it was Christmas and one of our relatives gave us contact solution. Neither of us had contacts or wore glasses" Not every holiday present can be a home run....

