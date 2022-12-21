Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
toofab.com
Ellen DeGeneres Says tWitch Was 'Pure Light' In Emotional Video Tribute
"I think the best thing we can do is laugh, hug each other, dance and laugh and sing." Ellen DeGeneres just shared a new selfie video on Friday in which she honored Stephen "tWitch" Boss and shared how she believes everyone should pay tribute to him after his death. tWitch...
toofab.com
Chris Pratt Reveals Swollen Eye After Being Inspired By 'Bee Lady': 'F--k That'
"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'" Chris Pratt is leaving beekeeping to the professionals!. In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old "Guardian of the Galaxy" star opened up about a beekeeping experience that resulted in an extremely swollen left eye.
toofab.com
Amanda Kloots On How Late Husband Nick Cordero Inspired Holiday Movie 'Fit For Christmas' (Exclusive)
"Here we are together on a movie set, filming a movie in dad's country,'" Kloots recalled of her 3-year-old son, Elvis, making his acting debut. Nearly two and a half years following the death of her husband, Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots is continuing to keep his memory alive. In an...
toofab.com
Kardashian Christmas Eve Party: North Sings with Sia -- Check Out All the Glam
The Kardashian-Jenner family spread their holiday cheer across multiple social media platforms and generations, including several high-energy TikToks from their glamorous Christmas Eve bash. With red and pink as far as the eye can see, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party was as lavish and memorable as expected. Even more so...
toofab.com
Catherine Zeta-Jones Compares Real-Life Daughter to Wednesday Addams in Throwback Video
"Morticia and I love you my little rain cloud" Catherine Zeta-Jones has her own little "rain cloud" off-set of Netflix’s hit show "Wednesday" in the form of her daughter Carys. In a post to Instagram, the 53-year-old Oscar Award winning actress shared a throwback video of Carys performing at...
toofab.com
11 Stars Share Their Favorite Memories From The Holiday Season
"We thought it was the coolest gift and it literally lasted us like 10 years." The holiday season is one of the most special times of the year. Family and friends gather together to get in the holiday spirit and celebrate with joyous moments -- from decorating the tree to giving gifts to lighting the menorah. Along the way, these special moments become lasting memories and create the stories that will be told for years to come. Of course, celebrities have their own holiday traditions too, making for some of their own very fond memories.
toofab.com
Worst Holiday Gifts Ever -- Celebs Tell All
"I once received contact solution. My sister and I talk about this all the time; we were really young girls and it was Christmas and one of our relatives gave us contact solution. Neither of us had contacts or wore glasses" Not every holiday present can be a home run....
toofab.com
90 Day Fiancé Stephanie Matto Alum Reveals She's Selling Farts Again Despite Past Health Scare
"Last Christmas I gave you my fart." Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Stephanie Matto went viral last year over her unique side business of selling her own farts in jars. While she later halted her lucrative business following a health scare, the reality star has revealed that her toots are once again for sale.
Comments / 0