On December 22, 2022, State Police arrested Stephen T. Lincourt, age 56, of Champlain, NY for arson 1st, and arson 2nd. On October 13, 2022, Troopers responded to a residence on Route 9, in the town of Champlain for a possible arson case. An investigation of the scene was done by the Troopers, NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Clinton County Fire Investigators team. Area interviews were completed, and it was determined the fire was not accidental. Further investigative steps were taken which resulted in the arrest of Lincourt. Lincourt was processed at SP Champlain and arraigned at Clinton County-Supreme and County Court where he was released on his own recognizances and must re appear on a later date in January. The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.

CHAMPLAIN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO