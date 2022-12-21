Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nyspnews.com
Hogansburg male arrested after a secondary inspection at the Massena Port of Entry
On December 22, 2022, Troopers arrested Logan J. Cree, age 24, of Hogansburg, NY for Criminal Mischief 3rd, and Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd. He was also issued traffic tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 1st, and unlicensed operator. On December 22, 2022, around 12:31 p.m., Troopers responded to Massena Port...
nyspnews.com
State arrest a Champlain male for arson
On December 22, 2022, State Police arrested Stephen T. Lincourt, age 56, of Champlain, NY for arson 1st, and arson 2nd. On October 13, 2022, Troopers responded to a residence on Route 9, in the town of Champlain for a possible arson case. An investigation of the scene was done by the Troopers, NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Clinton County Fire Investigators team. Area interviews were completed, and it was determined the fire was not accidental. Further investigative steps were taken which resulted in the arrest of Lincourt. Lincourt was processed at SP Champlain and arraigned at Clinton County-Supreme and County Court where he was released on his own recognizances and must re appear on a later date in January. The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office assisted in this case.
suncommunitynews.com
Bench warrant arrest leads to massive drug bust
BLOOMINGDALE | Authorities said the routine execution of a warrant led to a massive seizure of heroin, meth and fentanyl and multiple arrests. On Dec. 30, New York State Police troopers were attempting to locate Jamie E. Bombard on an active bench warrant when they visited the 24-year-old’s last known address and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving the area full of passengers.
nyspnews.com
Plattsburgh male arrested for Assault 2nd and Criminal Possession of a weapon 4th
On December 22, 2022, Troopers arrested Shannon S. Fry, age 20, of Plattsburgh, NY for Assault 2nd and Criminal Possession of a weapon 4th. On December 21, 2022, around 10:24 a.m., Troopers responded to MAHB Life Skills Campus, located on Dormitory Drive in the town of Plattsburgh for an assault complaint. An investigation determined Fry was in possession of a Gamo BB gun pistol and shot the victim multiple times with the BB’s.
informnny.com
Malone man faces menacing, weapon charges following alleged violation of protection order
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested following an incident in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel in Malone on Sunday, according to a press release from New York State Police. NYSP received a report of an order of protection violation on the afternoon of December...
suncommunitynews.com
Arson suspect arrested
CHAMPLAIN | A 56-year-old Champlain man has been arrested and charged with arson related to an Oct. 13 house fire. On Oct. 13, State Police troopers were called to a residence on Route 9 in the Town of Champlain to investigate a fire suspected to be arson. An investigation involving...
informnny.com
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly violating order of protection
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said they responded to a call in North Elba on the evening of December 10...
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition
The assault victim is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
wwnytv.com
Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
mynbc5.com
Essex Police looking for man who allegedly knocked woman down, stole bag
ESSEX, Vt. — Police are looking for a man who allegedly knocked down a woman and stole her bag at a grocery store in Essex Junction on Sunday. The Essex Police Department said they received a report on Sunday afternoon that a woman was knocked down and her bag was stolen by a male in the area of Mac's Market. The male then fled the scene on foot.
nyspnews.com
State Police are investigating a snowmobile fatal in Louisville
On December 22, 2022, around 3:12 a.m., State Police responded to a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off the Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. The preliminary investigation determined the snowmobile being operated by Aaron S. Love, 31, of Norfolk, was traveling west...
newportdispatch.com
Driver hits utility pole in Swanton
SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death
Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police asking public to identify person of interest in armed robbery
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man believed to be a person of interest in an armed robbery at a home in Colchester. The Colchester Police Department said they received a call at 7 p.m. on Wednesday about an armed robbery at a home on College Parkway.
northcountrynow.com
Car fire in downtown Massena
Massena Police and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on East Orvis Street in downtown Massena today. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Photo courtesy of Tom Brumber, Massena)
WCAX
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
News 12
Police: Westport elementary students ingested THC-laced candy on bus and became sick
Elementary school students in Westport became sick after ingesting THC-laced candy on a school bus, police say. The incident happened last week, according to Westport Police Department Lt. Eric Woods. Westport Public School Superintendent Thomas Scarice commented on the incident during a Board of Education meeting on Monday. "Last week,...
Comments / 0