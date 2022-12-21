Shania Twain Reflects on Divorce and Finding ‘Undeniable Love': ‘I Found Peace a Long Time Ago’

Read full article on original website
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Shania Twain talks embracing her body in her late 50s
Shania Twain's new album, "Queen of Me," comes out in early February.
Shania Twain Reveals What She Had To Do To Protect Herself Against Stepdad's Abuse
In an emotional interview, the five-time Grammy winner said she would "flatten" her breasts to "make it easier to go unnoticed" as a teen.
Shania Twain on getting over cheating ex-husband Mutt Lange: 'I just don't need him'
Shania Twain's relationship with ex-husband Robert John "Mutt" Lange has evolved. At the beginning, she was married to a man producing her music. Now they co-parent.
Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely”
Shania Twain has a lot to look forward to these days. She has a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off next year, but she recently gave a very candid interview with the Sunday Times, sharing some of the struggles she went through as a young woman in the music industry. We all know and love her as the queen of pop country, but her life growing up in Canada was far from ideal. She grew up […] The post Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
Shania Twain Is Gonna Getcha Good With Iconic 2022 People's Choice Awards Performance
Watch: Shania Twain Accepts PCA Music Icon Award With Heartfelt Speech. This award show moment impresses us very much. During the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Shania Twain received The Music Icon Award for her countless hits and contributions to the industry. (See the complete list of winners here.)
Miranda Lambert Shares Photos From ‘Wanderin’ Around Las Vegas With Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert first hit the stage this fall, beginning a Las Vegas residency and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The House That Built Me singer has already found great success in her Velvet Rodeo residency, hitting the stage already for several shows. However, the country music star is having fun...
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Miranda Lambert Reveals the Song That’s ‘Hard to Get Through’ in Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
One song from country singer Miranda Lambert's 2022 album 'Palomino' is 'hard to get through' in her 'Velvet Rodeo' Las Vegas residency.
The Chicks Released Their Version Of “Travelin’ Soldier” 20 Years Ago Today – Here Are Some Other Great Covers
It was on this date in 2002 that The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks) released a top-tier sad country song, “Travelin’ Soldier,” from their Home album. The song was written and originally recorded by country artist Bruce Robison in 1996 and was later recorded by Ty England on his 1999 album, Highways & Dance Halls.
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
The Real Santa Loves Sending Texts to Children in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. How fun is this! I ran across it and so wish I had this as a kid. Technology has made it possible for Santa Claus to send us texts with photos and videos from the North Pole. This isn't a cartoon thing, but the real jolly fellow.
Exclusive: Behind the Lyrics of Maren Morris’ “The Bones” as Told by Laura Veltz
Maren Morris’ 2019 hit single “The Bones” holds personal meaning to each of the track’s songwriters. Written by longtime friends and frequent collaborators Morris, Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, “The Bones” was conceived at a pivotal time in each of the songwriters’ lives.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton settle in for a country Christmas at his ranch in rural Oklahoma
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to enjoy a Christmas in the country. The couple have traveled to the Sangria singer's ranch in his native Oklahoma.
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Pics of Their Adorable, Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower [Photos]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).
‘Is It Possible': Hilarious Responses to Stephen King’s Tweet About Using a Bar of Soap
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine author Stephen King recently asked a basic question: "Is it possible to use a bar of soap completely? Until it like, disappears?" He took to Twitter to ask and have others discuss if they believe this is actually possible. Within hours, King's tweet went viral and had thousands of comments and likes.
Bailey Zimmerman Walks Away From a Breakup With a New Song, ‘Get to Gettin’ Gone’ [Listen]
Christmas just came early for Bailey Zimmerman fans. After weeks of teasing “Get to Gettin’ Gone” on TikTok and Instagram, the Illinois native has finally dropped the track, and it’s sure to resonate with those who have had their hearts broken. Like Zimmerman’s collection of songs...
