No team has started more QBs or O-line combinations this year than the Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
When building an NFL team, the first two positions to solidify are quarterback and the offensive line. If you can protect an above-average quarterback, you’ll most likely succeed.

This season has been just the opposite for the Rams. Not only have they been unable to protect their quarterback(s), but they haven’t gotten very good play out of their passers, either.

Need evidence? They have the eighth-fewest passing yards and are tied with the Broncos for the most sacks allowed (51) this season.

The Rams have an excuse, though. They’ve started 12 different offensive line combinations this season, which is the most ever through a team’s first 12 games. In fact, they set the record when they started 11 different combos in the first 11 weeks.

Additionally, no team this season has started more quarterbacks (4) than the Rams: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins and Baker Mayfield. Eight other teams will have started three different quarterbacks by the time Week 16 concludes, but none can match the Rams’ four.

That seems like a pretty big factor in their painfully disappointing 2022 season, one year after starting the same quarterback and only four different offensive line groups in their 17 regular-season games.

There are a lot of reasons the Rams have struggled this season, but the quarterback and offensive line play is the biggest one.

Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
Mac Jones is being called a dirty player for this play against the Bengals

An off-the-ball play by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones seems to be rubbing some NFL fans the wrong way. The play came on a legal forward pass that was ultimately ruled as an incomplete pass by Jones. However, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt initially scooped up the fumble and ran the ball in the other direction in an attempt to put six points on the board for Cincinnati.
Cowboys clinch top wild card, here's how win puts playoff pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys returned the favor on Saturday. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in their fifth-straight game without starting QB Dak Prescott, they flipped the script. In Week 16, the Cowboys took out the Eagles, 40-34, to improve to 11-4 on the season. The rematch win moved Dallas’ record within the NFC East, the only NFL division with four teams at .500 or better, to 4-1.
