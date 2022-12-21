Read full article on original website
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Brown recluse bites caused two people's blood cells to self-destruct
Bites from brown recluse spiders can cause an autoimmune form of hemolytic anemia, in which red blood cells are destroyed by the immune system.
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
4 important things vitamin B12 does to your brain and body
Vitamin B12 plays a particularly important role in creating red blood cells, which transport oxygen throughout the body, and DNA.
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
sciencealert.com
Arming The Brain's 'Janitorial' Cells Could Help Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease
Many neurodegenerative diseases, or conditions that result from the loss of function or death of brain cells, remain largely untreatable. Most available treatments target just one of the multiple processes that can lead to neurodegeneration, which may not be effective in completely addressing disease symptoms or progress, if at all.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism cause numbness and tingling?
Hyperthyroidism is a condition that occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much of the thyroid hormones. In very rare cases, it can cause numbness and tingling, although the exact reason is still unclear. Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves that conduct signals between the central nervous system and the rest...
MedicalXpress
Scientists reveal the role of immune progenitor cells in the repair of inflamed intestinal tissue
The human body contains an array of coexisting commensal microbes, primarily gut bacteria, which have been linked to the regulation of hematopoiesis, or the production of blood and its components (including immune cells). However, how the hematopoietic system manages microbial signals and maintains tissue integrity in the presence of inflammation...
Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms
Rheumatoid arthritis causes inflammation, swelling, and pain in your joints.
buffalohealthyliving.com
What is Peripheral Neuropathy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
science.org
Glass frogs become see-through by hiding their blood
They’re called glass frogs for a reason. Flip the paperclip-size amphibians over, and you’ll see their bones, innards, and beating heart through a translucent belly. Now, scientists have figured out how some of these tiny frogs, which reside in tropical forests throughout Central and South America, keep their skin so clear—they divert their blood into their livers to help them disappear.
technologynetworks.com
Immune Progenitor Cells Found To Have an Important Role in Gut Repair
The human body contains an array of coexisting commensal microbes, primarily gut bacteria, which have been linked to the regulation of hematopoiesis, or the production of blood and its components (including immune cells). However, how the hematopoietic system manages microbial signals and maintains tissue integrity in the presence of inflammation is still unknown. Scientists from Kumamoto University in Japan now shed light onto the mechanisms that underlie tissue repair during inflammation in the gut.
science.org
Neutrophils and macrophages drive TNF-induced lethality via TRIF/CD14-mediated responses
TNF induces cell death and inflammatory responses in a multitude of situations, yet the signaling downstream of the TNF receptor is not well studied. Here, Muendlein et al. studied the role of the TRIFosome, a pro-death complex formed downstream of the TLR4-adaptor TRIF, in TNF-induced sepsis in mice. The authors found that the TRIFosome potentiated TNF-mediated cell death and inflammatory cytokine release downstream of TNF-R1 internalization via CD14. Specifically, neutrophils led to the TRIF-mediated cytokine release, while macrophages led to TRIF-induced cell death in mouse models of TNF-driven sepsis. Thus, the TRIFosome is crucial to inflammatory and cell death responses to TNF-mediated sepsis. — DE.
science.org
Glassfrogs conceal blood in their liver to maintain transparency
Transparency provides a form of camouflage that is particularly useful for increasing crypsis in motionless animals. Many taxa have evolved transparency, but it is particularly challenging for vertebrates because red blood cells attenuate light. Taboada et al. found that glass frogs are able to maintain a high level of transparency because a large proportion of their red blood cells are “hidden” in the liver (see the Perspective by Cruz and White). This strategy allows the frogs to attain transparency when they are the most vulnerable. Understanding this liver-packing process may inform our understanding of hemodynamics more broadly. —SNV.
HealthCentral.com
How Your Heart and Lungs Work Together
These two vital organs are partners in keeping you alive. Problems in one can cause problems with the other. Your heart and your lungs are neighbors in your chest, and they have a very close working relationship. Together, they help sustain all the cells in your body, delivering oxygen-rich blood to your organs and getting rid of carbon dioxide. So closely tied are their functions, that when something is wrong with one of the organs, it affects the other, too. Let’s look at the role that each organ plays, and how they work together.
science.org
In Science Journals
Development Switching on the genome in mouse embryos. Life begins with a transcriptionally silent embryo that initially relies on maternal RNAs and proteins. To enable subsequent development, the genome of totipotent embryos is transcriptionally “awakened.” Despite the importance of this process, the essential transcription factors that trigger zygotic genome activation (ZGA) remain largely unidentified in mammals. Gassler et al. discovered that Nr5a2 and potentially related orphan nuclear receptors activate transcription of most ZGA genes in mouse embryos. Nr5a2 binds to retrotransposable elements of the short interspersed nuclear element B1 family that are upstream of ZGA genes. Developmental, genomics, and biochemical data support a model in which ZGA is triggered by Nr5a2 pioneering activity to open chromatin.
