Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
Atlanta driver dies in single-vehicle crash early Christmas morning, officials say
One person died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Southwest Atlanta, police say. On Dec. 25, at around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the crash near Butner Road and Niskey Lake Road and found the driver deceased at the scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23
Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton High student Zyon Trevai Byrd charged with bringing knife to school
COVINGTON — An 18-year-old Newton High School student is facing charges after he allegedly brought a knife to school. Zyon Trevai Byrd of Covington was arrested and charged Dec. 19 after another student alerted Principal Shannon Buff that a male student had a weapon on campus.
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
appenmedia.com
Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food. “I cook all...
Man killed in shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night, police say. Just after 9 p.m., Atlanta police say they arrived at an address on the 1200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood
Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly shot a man on Dec. 13 in the metro Atlanta area. According to police, two individuals approached and shot a victim who was entering his vehicle near...
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
APD: Woman carjacked in parking lot of metro Atlanta Publix
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Thursday to the Publix at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE in reference to a carjacking.
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
Photos released of new person of interest in deadly 17th Street bridge shootout
ATLANTA — Atlanta police is asking the public to help identify a new person of interest connected to the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old and 15-year-old near Atlantic Station. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said on Nov. 26, a large group of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
fox5atlanta.com
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
accesswdun.com
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
fox5atlanta.com
Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst
ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
Comments / 0