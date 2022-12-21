ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County adoptable animals - week of December 23

Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
appenmedia.com

Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes

ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food. “I cook all...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
appenmedia.com

New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood

Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24

The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
COMMERCE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst

ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy