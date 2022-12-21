Read full article on original website
Bitcoin miners in the US have had difficulty mining bitcoins during the current winter storm. Since Saturday, the average hash rate has fallen by nearly 30%, dropping to 155 EH/s, as per CoinMetrics information. This was when many large mining companies halted their operations following the National Weather Service warning of the imminent Arctic blast.
If one is to go by the relevant information released by coinpost, it may be in Japan that the Japanese Financial Services Agency will ultimately end the banning of the circulation of stablecoins. This would be in the case of Tether, USDC, USDT, and others. This also happens to be the case scenario of the stablecoins being issued overseas. The remittance limit, however, will, in all probability, be fixed at the rate of 1 million yen, which would be equivalent to $7,500, and to be accorded against every transaction made. This incidentally, if happening, is slated for the year 2023, according to information gathered.
