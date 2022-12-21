If one is to go by the relevant information released by coinpost, it may be in Japan that the Japanese Financial Services Agency will ultimately end the banning of the circulation of stablecoins. This would be in the case of Tether, USDC, USDT, and others. This also happens to be the case scenario of the stablecoins being issued overseas. The remittance limit, however, will, in all probability, be fixed at the rate of 1 million yen, which would be equivalent to $7,500, and to be accorded against every transaction made. This incidentally, if happening, is slated for the year 2023, according to information gathered.

13 HOURS AGO