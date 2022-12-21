Read full article on original website
Pool Progress Continues
Pool Progress Continues

Despite crippling winter weather, David Parrill Construction continued to move forward with progress on the Hettinger swimming pool.
Not safe to go home: Dickinson home badly damaged in fire
The man was then taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but has since been released.
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
Joshua Parker
Joshua Robert Parker was born April 23, 1997. He passed away November 23, 2022. Joshua was born in Allentown, PA. Then came to ND with his parents. He resided in Bismarck-Mandan for a short time, moved to Grant County, went to Elgin Elementary, then went to Junior High and High School in Grant County.
New Salem puppy delivery miracle during last week’s blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Christmas miracle in the form of seven puppies came as a result of last week’s storm. With horrible road conditions and a power outage, one Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ginger was at risk of not delivering her puppies in ideal conditions. With help from...
Christmas miracle: missing Dickinson man found safe 70 miles from home
BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. – Wednesday morning North Dakotans woke to the sounds of cell phones going off. The state had issued a silver alert for a missing Dickinson man. Larry Custer had been gone from his Dickinson home since 10:30 the night before. He was located just hours after...
UPDATE: Larry Custer has been safely located by law enforcement officials
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - ORIGINAL STORY: According to an early morning news release, a Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Dickinson Police Department. Larry Custer of Dickinson, ND is an 80-year-old white male. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs...
GCMR pressured into loss
GCMR pressured into loss

A full-court press by the Central McLean Cougars pressured the Grant County/Mott-Regent (GCMR) girls basketball team into a loss, 43-63, on the Elgin court Dec. 19. The team now stands 4-2 overall.
