Clay, AL

Trussville council approves Velma’s alcohol license application, economic development incentive for new hotel

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the alcohol license application for Velma’s and the economic development incentive for a new Home2 Suites hotel during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. Tammy and Royce Butler were present during the council meeting to discuss the return of Trussville’s iconic Velma’s. “Our […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Trussville declared Trafficking Free Zone during council meeting

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council declared Trussville a Trafficking Free Zone during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the proclamation read by Councilmember Jaime Anderson, Trussville seeks to enhance public welfare, protect public safety, and promote human flourishing for all residents and visitors by declaring that […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Margaret Council accepts resignation of police chief, holds heated discussion regarding interim chief

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor MARGARET – The Margaret City Council accepted a letter of resignation from Margaret Police Chief James Thompson during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Thompson had only officially been in the position since Nov. 1, but served as interim chief approximately four months prior to being appointed […]
MARGARET, AL
Pinson Council creates ‘Operations Director’ position

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night, Dec. 15, establishing a new full-time employment position within the city: Operations Director. The Operations Director position will be filled by existing Director of Public Works, Eric Winfrey. “The mayor came with a proposal here regarding having one […]
PINSON, AL
Trussville man, former Jefferson County Constable indicted on ethics and tax charges

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the indictment and arrest of former Jefferson County Constable and Trussville native on two ethics charges and three tax charges. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office, Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville, was elected as Constable of Jefferson County’s […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Local gas and water companies raise awareness, offer tips, brace for demand

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mike Strength, General Manager of Trussville Gas and Water, said the utilities prepared for the demand that comes with several days of sub-freezing temperatures. Managing that demand is now the focus. “Leave faucets dripping, cover your pipes,” Strength said. “All those tips you’ve picked up over the years? It’s […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Trussville Council approves resolution endorsing road improvement project on North Chalkville Road

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved a resolution endorsing a road improvement project located at the North Chalkville Road, Pineview Road, and Green Drive areas within the city limits, as proposed by the Jefferson County Roads & Transportation Department. The council authorized Mayor Buddy Choat to convey a temporary construction […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Crash closes Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police in Trussville closed Deerfoot Parkway due to a crash. “We are currently working a traffic accident in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway,” TPD said via social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will open the road as soon as possible.” This […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Tree Talk: The Evergreens

By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — December 21st: With the onset of winter comes the longest night, but after tomorrow’s sunrise, there will be more increments of light each day for six months. The exhibition of fall color from our deciduous trees is now a memory. With a few exceptions (American beech), those […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Family sought for deceased William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of a William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, 69-year-old Jackie Curtis Haynes was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Moody breaks ground on Starbucks development

From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Commuters and coffee drinkers will soon have a new choice. This week, a project to bring Starbucks to one of Moody’s busiest gateways broke ground. Developers and city leaders gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony on the future site of the Starbucks at Moody Parkway and Blue Ridge […]
MOODY, AL
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

