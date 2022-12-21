Read full article on original website
Trussville council approves Velma’s alcohol license application, economic development incentive for new hotel
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the alcohol license application for Velma’s and the economic development incentive for a new Home2 Suites hotel during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. Tammy and Royce Butler were present during the council meeting to discuss the return of Trussville’s iconic Velma’s. “Our […]
Trussville declared Trafficking Free Zone during council meeting
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council declared Trussville a Trafficking Free Zone during the council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the proclamation read by Councilmember Jaime Anderson, Trussville seeks to enhance public welfare, protect public safety, and promote human flourishing for all residents and visitors by declaring that […]
Margaret Council accepts resignation of police chief, holds heated discussion regarding interim chief
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor MARGARET – The Margaret City Council accepted a letter of resignation from Margaret Police Chief James Thompson during the regular council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Thompson had only officially been in the position since Nov. 1, but served as interim chief approximately four months prior to being appointed […]
Pinson Council creates ‘Operations Director’ position
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night, Dec. 15, establishing a new full-time employment position within the city: Operations Director. The Operations Director position will be filled by existing Director of Public Works, Eric Winfrey. “The mayor came with a proposal here regarding having one […]
Trussville man, former Jefferson County Constable indicted on ethics and tax charges
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the indictment and arrest of former Jefferson County Constable and Trussville native on two ethics charges and three tax charges. According to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office, Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville, was elected as Constable of Jefferson County’s […]
Center Point Council discusses purchase of vehicles
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 5, to discuss the proposed purchase of two vehicles. The council first considered the purchase of a Dodge truck to be used for code enforcement for $32,430.50. Mayor Bobby Scott said that the current vehicle has been […]
Local gas and water companies raise awareness, offer tips, brace for demand
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mike Strength, General Manager of Trussville Gas and Water, said the utilities prepared for the demand that comes with several days of sub-freezing temperatures. Managing that demand is now the focus. “Leave faucets dripping, cover your pipes,” Strength said. “All those tips you’ve picked up over the years? It’s […]
Obituary: Christy Sue Crain (April 8, 1969 ~ December 17, 2022)
Christy Sue Crain, 53, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center. Christy was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 8, 1969, to James and Martha Crain. She lived in the Birmingham area her entire life attending Wright Elementary and Huffman High School. Christy loved to […]
Trussville Council approves resolution endorsing road improvement project on North Chalkville Road
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved a resolution endorsing a road improvement project located at the North Chalkville Road, Pineview Road, and Green Drive areas within the city limits, as proposed by the Jefferson County Roads & Transportation Department. The council authorized Mayor Buddy Choat to convey a temporary construction […]
Obituary: Robert “Bobby” Norman Bloomston (November 14, 1939 ~ December 17, 2022)
The world is a little darker today, although Bobby Bloomston’s light shines on through those he leaves behind. Bobby was the most positive, happy, funny, sweet, and charming man you have ever met. He loved his family big, and there was never any question of his unconditional love. He made everyone who knew him feel […]
$31,108 of grant money awarded to Trussville City Schools teachers
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Foundation (TCSF) presented grants to the schools in the TCS school zone. Twenty-four Motivational Unique Strategic Helpful (MUSH) Grants were awarded for a total giving of $31,108 back to Trussville City Schools. Teachers proposed different projects in the area that would allow students an […]
Crash closes Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — At 4:36 p.m. on Friday, police in Trussville closed Deerfoot Parkway due to a crash. “We are currently working a traffic accident in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway,” TPD said via social media. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will open the road as soon as possible.” This […]
Tree Talk: The Evergreens
By Jenna Jones, Trussville Tree Commission TRUSSVILLE — December 21st: With the onset of winter comes the longest night, but after tomorrow’s sunrise, there will be more increments of light each day for six months. The exhibition of fall color from our deciduous trees is now a memory. With a few exceptions (American beech), those […]
Family sought for deceased William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — The Jefferson County Coroner Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the family of a William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate, who died on Wednesday, Dec. 14. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer, 69-year-old Jackie Curtis Haynes was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a […]
Obituary: Joseph Vincent (Summers) Summers (September 16, 1939 ~ December 17, 2022)
Joseph “Joe” Vincent Summers, II, 83, of Trussville, beloved husband of Faye Burdette Summers of 62 years, went home peacefully to be with the Lord in his home on December 17, 2022. He was the proud father of Cindy Joiner (Chip), Christy Johnson (Don), and Chad Summers (Monique) and the adoring grandfather of Shelby Joiner, […]
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Brock Woods in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society […]
Peoples Bank of Alabama announces grand opening of its new Trussville location
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Peoples Bank of Alabama hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, marking the official grand opening of one of its newest branch locations at 305 Main Street in Trussville. The event is hosted by the Trussville Chamber of Commerce and will be attended by key business leaders […]
Birmingham City Jail inmate found dead in cell during routine check
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham City Jail inmate was found dead in their cell during a routine check on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 2:50 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), the investigation is preliminary and standard procedure for all in-custody deaths. “A female inmate housed at the Birmingham City […]
Moody breaks ground on Starbucks development
From The Tribune staff reports MOODY — Commuters and coffee drinkers will soon have a new choice. This week, a project to bring Starbucks to one of Moody’s busiest gateways broke ground. Developers and city leaders gathered Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony on the future site of the Starbucks at Moody Parkway and Blue Ridge […]
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 13, 2022 – Dec. 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
