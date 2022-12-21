Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Spire asks customers to take steps to lower energy use during frigid cold weather
The frigid weather conditions have prompted Spire Energy to ask customers to conserve energy. According to a news release, Spire says the extreme low temperatures could impact natural gas supply pressure to parts of their system. The areas of concern are communities in Chilton, northern Bibb, Shelby and western Jefferson...
WSFA
Montgomery city, county offices closed Friday amid weather concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county offices will be closed Friday amid weather concerns. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton has declared all city and county office buildings in Montgomery, Montgomery County and the town of Pike Road to close due for “potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of anticipated late-night precipitation and early morning freezing temperatures.”
alabamanews.net
Montgomery to open warming center this week
The Montgomery City-County EMA says it will open its warming center this week in anticipation of the cold weather. The warming center, located at 3446 LeBron Road, will be open from December 22-27 from 4:00PM to 7:00AM. County officials say the warming center will also be open on any nights...
alabamanews.net
Warming centers in our viewing area
Here is a list of the warming centers in the WAKA viewing area:. Dallas – The Gospel Tabernacle Church will open up The Gathering Place Restaurant, located at 1827 Broad Street in Selma, Friday through Sunday. The Elmore County Administrative Complex, located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Wetumpka, will...
Wetumpka Herald
The Lofts at Bridge and Hill are open in Wetumpka
Visitors coming to Wetumpka can now stay downtown. The Lofts at Bridge and Hill now have seven rooms open at the corner of Bridge and Hill streets with a restaurant space to be built out. According to co-owner Webb Smith everyone is already loving it. “We have been taking guests...
elmoreautauganews.com
Frozen to a storm drain grate, Kitten in Millbrook rescued by First Responders this morning
This morning a kitten was found at the Pines Golf Course in Millbrook, frozen to and hanging from a storm drain grate. Arriving to help were James Shrader with Millbrook Fire Department, Lt. Matt Henson and Officer Matt Spradley with the Millbrook Police Department. Using warm water, the first responders...
wdhn.com
Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
alabamanews.net
Troy man dies in work-related accident Wednesday
A Troy man has died in a work-related accident Wednesday. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said officers responded to Rex Lumber on County Road 7714 on the report of an industrial accident. Upon their arrival, they found 20-year-old Evan Kilpatrick fatally injured. Police say Kilpatrick’s injuries were obtained while he...
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society storing dozens of dogs outside, looking for fosters before freeze hits
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 30 dogs are stuck outside in the cold as the Shelby County Humane Society works to make more room in the already packed shelter. The shelter has room for about 150 dogs, but right now they have more than 300. 30 to 40 of them are being stored in outdoor kennels, but with the cold weather coming, crews are working quickly to find more blankets and foster homes.
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
lowndessignal.com
Letohatchee pastor leads Flatwood disaster relief efforts
Lowndes County residents escaped an EF-2 tornado which devastated the Flatwood Community just off Lower Wetumpka Road, leaving two dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. But by 7:30 a.m., two Lowndes County residents had joined disaster relief efforts to support and serve the small, devastated Montgomery community.
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
elmoreautauganews.com
Over 200 guests attend the annual ANC Christmas at Lanark in Millbrook
Editor’s Note: This season has been full of activities surrounding Christmas in our area. We are wrapping up some of the stories just in time for the big day. Merry Christmas to all. Elmore/Autauga News. On December 3rd, the 13th annual ANC Christmas at Lanark located in Millbrook, Alabama...
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Opelika man in Tallapoosa County
A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with the murder in the shooting death of a 49-year-old Opelika man in Tallapoosa County, authorities said Thursday. Camp Hill police officers responded to the 100 block of Alberta Street around 2:05 p.m. Sunday on a call of a gunshot victim, said Chief Danny J. Williams.
WSFA
Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
