SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 30 dogs are stuck outside in the cold as the Shelby County Humane Society works to make more room in the already packed shelter. The shelter has room for about 150 dogs, but right now they have more than 300. 30 to 40 of them are being stored in outdoor kennels, but with the cold weather coming, crews are working quickly to find more blankets and foster homes.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO