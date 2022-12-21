ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Green Country residents, animals battle deep freeze

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "We’ve done a lot of three and four-car pileups. One car starts sliding and the rest of them follow him," said tow truck operator Kenny Webster, whose 12-hour shift of call after call, felt like an eternity. "It’s been miserable." Downtown at 8th...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Preventing children from overdosing on medication

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During the winter months, children may come down with a cold or the flu, and giving them the wrong medicine or too much medicine can make a small problem a bigger problem. The American Academy of Pediatrics is against giving any over-the-counter cough or cold...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Cars and drivers prepare for winter weather, holiday travel

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This year, Oklahomans are driving to see friends and family for the holidays in bitter cold. While people are concerned with staying warm, the same concern applies to their cars. From snow tires to coolant changes, there are all sorts of ways to winterize a vehicle.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Texas man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man died Thursday morning after a crash with two other vehicles in Lincoln County. Around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer and two trucks were involved in a collision on I-44, four miles south of Luther. Adelfino Alaniz, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK

