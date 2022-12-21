Read full article on original website
KTUL
GRAND Mental health staff provides over 550 gifts to Oklahoma children in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — GRAND Mental Health staff and leadership have provided "wish list" gifts to less privileged children in 12 counties across northeastern and central Oklahoma. The 2022 GRAND Children's Wish List project was completed last week with 100% fulfillment. This was able to happen thanks to the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Historical Society shares history of state's floral emblem mistletoe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mistletoe is the state's oldest symbol, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The fun reminder to give some love to a significant other during the holidays also caused some controversy for the state in the 1800's. In 1893, mistletoe was selected as Oklahoma Territory's floral...
KTUL
Green Country residents, animals battle deep freeze
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "We’ve done a lot of three and four-car pileups. One car starts sliding and the rest of them follow him," said tow truck operator Kenny Webster, whose 12-hour shift of call after call, felt like an eternity. "It’s been miserable." Downtown at 8th...
KTUL
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
KTUL
Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
KTUL
Preventing children from overdosing on medication
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During the winter months, children may come down with a cold or the flu, and giving them the wrong medicine or too much medicine can make a small problem a bigger problem. The American Academy of Pediatrics is against giving any over-the-counter cough or cold...
KTUL
75th Annual Red Andrews Christmas dinner gives holiday meals and gifts to 7,000 Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered for the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner, where around 7,000 Oklahomans were gifted with Christmas groceries, coats, and toys. The dinner has been a Christmas tradition since 1947, where Oklahomans come together for a community meal and gifts, but this year...
KTUL
Cars and drivers prepare for winter weather, holiday travel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This year, Oklahomans are driving to see friends and family for the holidays in bitter cold. While people are concerned with staying warm, the same concern applies to their cars. From snow tires to coolant changes, there are all sorts of ways to winterize a vehicle.
KTUL
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
KTUL
Texas man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man died Thursday morning after a crash with two other vehicles in Lincoln County. Around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer and two trucks were involved in a collision on I-44, four miles south of Luther. Adelfino Alaniz, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene...
