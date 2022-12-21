Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking snow, wind, and cold, combining for dangerous travel conditions Thursday and Friday
TODAY: Wind, snow, and cold are the focus of the forecast going forward. A cold front is arriving as I type this, and will bring a chance at some light icing before the snow falls, mainly in our western counties. Some icing has been reported in the Kansas City metro area, but as temperatures cool this morning, this should be an increasingly low threat. Additionally, the changeover to snow happens so fast with this cold front, any impact at all would be minimal. Snow will be the dominant precip type, and so we are expecting near whiteout conditions as 20-30 mph winds (gusting higher at times) blow snow in from the north. Visibility and drifting will quickly become an issue, but so will cold air and wind chills. Most will see teens shortly behind the front, with Columbia expected to feel single digit cold by noon. By the evening, we're all pushing subzero temperatures as cold air sinks into the region. Continued windy conditions will keep blowing and drifting snow a problem well after the snow stops falling. Snow amounts are forecast in the 2-3 inch range for most, but wind will be a complicating factor making travel more treacherous than a normal 2-3 inch snow would suggest. For more details, check out our Weather Alert Day Blog. Snow wraps up in the afternoon from west to east.
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers
Editor's note: The numbers in this story will change as more residents' power is either restored or more outages are reported. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) There has been a power outage reported for Ameren Missouri customers in Camden County on Thursday night. Many people are still affected by the outage in Camden County. Cole County The post Power slowly coming back to Ameren customers in Camden County; power is back for Cole County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Hartzler: Blaze in mid-Missouri’s Wooldridge started in a combine
West-central Missouri’s outgoing congresswoman says the massive October blaze that destroyed more than 2,500 acres was started by a combine. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville), who represents Wooldridge, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the blaze quickly spread. “Now ultimately that fire did spread into...
kmmo.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory until 12 p.m. Saturday, December 24. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected, with wind chills as low as 20-below-zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin quickly. The counties affected include Saline, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, and Cooper...
Pulaski Co. semi-truck driver killed in crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A Pulaski County man was killed when the tractor-trailer unit he was driving jackknifed and crashed. Barry W. Wisdom, 70, of Dixon, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt 357 tractor-trailer unit on Missouri State Highway 17 near Airport Road in Miller County. At 5:43 p.m. on Dec. 20, Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
ktvo.com
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against propane supplier Gygr Gas
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that the company abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
kmmo.com
ATTORNEY GENERAL SCHMITT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST GYGR GAS
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri propane gas supplier, Gygr Gas. The lawsuit alleges that Gygr Gas abruptly closed in the cold winter months of late 2022, failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on, and failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas.
Comments / 0