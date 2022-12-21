TODAY: Wind, snow, and cold are the focus of the forecast going forward. A cold front is arriving as I type this, and will bring a chance at some light icing before the snow falls, mainly in our western counties. Some icing has been reported in the Kansas City metro area, but as temperatures cool this morning, this should be an increasingly low threat. Additionally, the changeover to snow happens so fast with this cold front, any impact at all would be minimal. Snow will be the dominant precip type, and so we are expecting near whiteout conditions as 20-30 mph winds (gusting higher at times) blow snow in from the north. Visibility and drifting will quickly become an issue, but so will cold air and wind chills. Most will see teens shortly behind the front, with Columbia expected to feel single digit cold by noon. By the evening, we're all pushing subzero temperatures as cold air sinks into the region. Continued windy conditions will keep blowing and drifting snow a problem well after the snow stops falling. Snow amounts are forecast in the 2-3 inch range for most, but wind will be a complicating factor making travel more treacherous than a normal 2-3 inch snow would suggest. For more details, check out our Weather Alert Day Blog. Snow wraps up in the afternoon from west to east.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO