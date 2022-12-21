Read full article on original website
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson talk about Neil Diamond impressions and being the 'queen of Broadway'
Audra McDonald and Will Swenson are theatrical powerhouses, with McDonald's record-holding six Tony awards to her name and Swenson's Tony-nominated stint in several of the buzziest productions of the 21st century. Now, the married couple (they celebrated ten years this October) are on Broadway at the same time. But! Not in the same show. Swenson is playing his own hero, Neil Diamond, in new musical A Beautiful Noise, which opened Dec. 4, while McDonald anchors Ohio State Murders, the Broadway debut of 91-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy, opening Dec. 8.
Neil Diamond gives a surprise performance at Broadway opening five years after retiring due to Parkinson's
Music icon Neil Diamond gave a surprise performance of his hit song "Sweet Caroline" at the opening night of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" on Broadway.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Angry at Contestants for Not Knowing Gene Kelly as a Dance Icon
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe contestants missed an easy trivia question about famous movie star and dancer Gene Kelly.
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25?
Why is Christmas celebrated on December 25? As it turns out, not everyone agrees how the date was decided upon.
‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’ Is a Broadway Concert for the Truly Devoted
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond MusicalIf you’re a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll be in clover. All around this critic, his devoted faithful waved, pointed to the sky, swayed, whooped, and sang. A Beautiful Noise is a jukebox musical (Broadhurst Theatre, booking to September 3, 2023) only for those who love Neil Diamond—or for people who want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto. If you’re not a Neil Diamond fan, you’ll have to figure out how much you want to hear “Sweet Caroline” played with theater roof-raising gusto, and make your ticket-buying choice accordingly.A Beautiful Noise tries,...
This iconic London theater show is finally hitting Broadway after 70 years
Once described by The New York Times' Ben Brantley as "a living Clue board," Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap, which has been running on London's West End for 70 years, will finally open on Broadway in 2023. The show, which holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running play...
Collider
Sadie Sink on Why 'The Whale' Is the Project She’s Proudest Of
Sadie Sink and Hong Chau are both having a wildly impressive 2022. Sink delivered a show-stopping performance in Stranger Things 4, one I think should have earned her an Emmy nomination, and Chau is hot off the release of The Menu in which she delivers pitch-perfect work as Elsa, Chef Slowik’s (Ralph Fiennes) restaurant captain. Those credits alone would be enough to deem the year a success, but they’re both about to add a major Oscar contender to their 2022 filmographies, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.
NPR
Three superstar divas power opera 'The Hours' - coming to movie theaters everywhere.
The novel "The Hours" continues its long-running life. Michael Cunningham's book received a Pulitzer Prize back in the 1990s. It was later adapted into a film. And now it's an opera. The Metropolitan Opera production stars three divas, Renee Fleming, Joyce DiDonato and Kelli O'Hara. It'll be broadcast in movie theaters on Saturday. Jeff Lunden reports.
