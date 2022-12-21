Read full article on original website
Cardano Developers Roll Out New Ultra-Bullish Innovations Ahead Of 2023
The Cardano ecosystem continues to roll out innovations that will play a major role in its development in 2023. One such innovation is Carp, a new Cardano SQL indexer and replacement for dbSync. The tool released by product-based blockchain company dcSpark allows anyone to run a local price indexer for...
Astar Network Awarded the Product of the Year at the 4th JBA Annual Blockchain Award
Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, is pleased to have been awarded the Product of the Year during the 4th annual Blockchain Award. This is the second consecutive year Astar Network’s founder and CEO, Sota Watanabe, bagged the Person of the Year award at the same event. The award was given by the Japan Blockchain Association (JBA). Prior to the event, JBA conducted a survey where both Astar Network and the Sota Watanabe were voted as the Japanese Web3 community.
Vitalik Buterin Faults Ripple’s Decentralization Claim, Says The Platform Is “Completely Centralized”
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin says Ripple is a centralized entity against claims that they are more decentralized. Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz hits back at Buterin, saying he has no grasp of the relationship between Ripple, XRP, and XRPL. Users hold mixed views of Ripple’s decentralization claims following the...
Australia Accelerates Crypto Adoption Plans Ahead Of 2023
The Department of Treasury, the Australian Government ministerial department responsible for economic policy, fiscal policy, market regulation, and budgeting, announced that the country will introduce stricter rules for crypto in early 2023. Minister in charge of the Treasury, Jim Chalmers, said in a press release that Australia’s government under Prime...
Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
Digital Assets Amongst Vulnerabilities Within The US Financial System – Report
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) released its 2022 Annual Report following approval by its voting members on December 16, 2022. According to the report, digital assets were amongst the vulnerabilities identified within the United States (U.S.) financial system. The FSOC is a federal government organization charged with identifying risks...
Market Sentiments Reveal Historically Bullish Indicator Has Surfaced
The crypto market could be poised for a price rise going by historical market sentiment data pointed out by the crypto market intelligence tracking platform Santiment. In a tweet, Santiment noted that fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the crypto market had reached their most negative level in five months. This is indicated by the fact that conversations relating to crypto on all major social platforms, including Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Telegram, are leaning towards a major bearish bias.
Crypto Could Be Regulated Within The Existing Regulatory Frameworks
In his speech on November 21, 2022, on the topic “Reflections on DeFi, digital currencies and regulation”, at Warwick Business School’s Gilmore Centre Policy Forum Conference on DeFi & Digital Currencies, the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said that the general themes of corporate governance, and the quality of collateral in regulated and supervised conventional financial firms do apply to the crypto world.
Regulation Alone Isn’t Enough To Address Shortcomings Of Crypto – ECB Board Executive
According to Fabio Panetta, a Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), solid foundations for the broader digital finance ecosystem are needed to harness the possibilities of digital technologies, and that regulation alone will not be enough to address the shortcomings of cryptos. Panetta said that...
HedgeUp (HDUP) Aims to be Next up to Lead Crypto Market in 2023 As ETH Declines From The Boom
Ethereum (ETH) was one of the cryptocurrencies flying high at the height of the crypto boom last year. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market share touched record highs of $4,891. While the rally to record high was down to price speculation, there have never been doubts about Ethereum’s (ETH) long-term prospects and use case.
Unswerving Oryen Network As ORY Presale Goes Live
Infusing in cryptocurrency is a double-edged sword; while it presents many opportunities, it also carries a high degree of risk. To ensure their acquisitions are safe and secure, users must consider various factors, such as the project’s development track record and utility. Oryen Network offers both these elements, making it the perfect markdown for those who want to make the most.
Retail Investors’ Bitcoin Ownership Hits All-Time High With 17% Of Total Supply
Retail investors’ Bitcoin holdings hit an all-time high, according to a new report from Glassnode. The group’s total Bitcoin ownership now stands at 17% of the total supply, a 5% growth from its 12% figure in 2020. Although current statistics from the report show that Bitcoin ownership is...
XRP Lawsuit Sees New Twist As Ripple And SEC Push For Extension of Joint Motion to January 13
The case between Ripple Labs Inc. and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to wrap up. In a new joint motion, both parties filed for an extension to file Daubert Motions until Jan. 13, 2023. The extension will also affect the filing accompanying redacted exhibits on the public docket.
