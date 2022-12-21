Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, is pleased to have been awarded the Product of the Year during the 4th annual Blockchain Award. This is the second consecutive year Astar Network’s founder and CEO, Sota Watanabe, bagged the Person of the Year award at the same event. The award was given by the Japan Blockchain Association (JBA). Prior to the event, JBA conducted a survey where both Astar Network and the Sota Watanabe were voted as the Japanese Web3 community.

2 DAYS AGO