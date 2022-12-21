Need for Speed Unbound smashes onto current generation consoles and PC this month, powered by DICE's long-serving Frostbite engine, this game has shifted gears with its visual style. With the barriers off as PS4 and Xbox One are no longer on the grid, will this title have more power to work with? What can we expect from this latest entry in the long-running franchise? From PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, we see what the family of consoles has to offer and which takes the pole position. All that and more in our IGN Performance review of Need for Speed Unbound. Need for Speed Unbound PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Performance is tested and we push this game to its limits!

14 DAYS AGO