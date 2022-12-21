Read full article on original website
Idris Elba says Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has "the deepest game narrative ever"
The new Cyberpunk star is heaping praise on Phantom Liberty's story
Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date
Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
makeuseof.com
What Are the Differences Between JRPGs and WRPGs?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you’re talking about RPGs, they are more or less divided into two sections. Japanese RPGs and Western RPGs. But where a game is made does not define its genre. JRPGs can be made in the West and vice-versa, in the same way that you can still order Italian food outside of Italy.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
This Strand-infused Destiny 2 Lightfall trailer absolutely whips
The Game Awards gave us a better look at the new Strand subclasses coming in Lightfall
God Of War Ragnarök is being review bombed by angry gamers
There’s no denying that God Of War Ragnarök is going to end up topping plenty of ‘Game of the Year’ lists. In fact, we’re just one day away from finding out if Ragnarök will scoop up the coveted title at this year’s The Game Awards. It has got some stiff competition, namely from Elden Ring, but God Of War Ragnarök does hold the highest number of nominations with 10.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: Everything Announced
It's the most wonderful time of the year in the world of video games as The Game Awards has returned for another night of awards, showstopping announcements, beautiful musical performances, and much more. Throughout the show, gamers around the world were treated to such announcements as Final Fantasy 16's release...
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
ComicBook
Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon
FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
game-news24.com
Street Fighter 6 gets new characters for June, and offers pre-order bonuses to the launch of the June launch
Street Fighter 6 Dee Jay continues to beat opponents on the ground with the power of dance (pic: Capcom). No less than four new characters have been unveiled in Street Fighter 6, along with the official confirmation of the already leaked release date. You would think Capcom would have something...
game-news24.com
Diablo 4 promises four days pre-orders in June with an earlier version of that package
Diablo 4 hell hat no fury like an expensive ultimate edition for a game (pic: Blizzard Entertainment). The cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 officially confirmed the release date. To have access to the beta, there is also one pre-order. Activision Blizzard couldn’t be thrilled to see the launch date of...
Horizon Forbidden West DLC skipping PS4 due to developer's "grand vision"
The technical ambitions of Burning Shores mean it's a PS5 exclusive
Armored Core 6 officially announced as FromSoftware's next game
Well I'll be damned, Armored Core VI is finally happening. FromSoftware's long-dormant series is finally making its return, as confirmed during The Game Awards this evening. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will release at some point in 2023, although we don't have an exact release date yet. We also don't have much of a steer on what the game will actually look like, although a stunning CG trailer sets the tone nicely. You can take a look at that below.
TechRadar
Diablo 4 finally gets a release date alongside a brutal new cinematic trailer
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 finally has a release date which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. Halsey took to the stage to serenade what looks to be the bloodiest in the series to date. Diablo 4 is slated to release on June 6, 2023, so fans will roughly...
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Performance Review
Need for Speed Unbound smashes onto current generation consoles and PC this month, powered by DICE's long-serving Frostbite engine, this game has shifted gears with its visual style. With the barriers off as PS4 and Xbox One are no longer on the grid, will this title have more power to work with? What can we expect from this latest entry in the long-running franchise? From PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, we see what the family of consoles has to offer and which takes the pole position. All that and more in our IGN Performance review of Need for Speed Unbound. Need for Speed Unbound PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Performance is tested and we push this game to its limits!
Digital Trends
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer features dual-lightsaber combat, open-world teases
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching on March 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The action-adventure game received an impressive trailer during The Game Awards that showed off several new features and teased some potential open-world aspects. Survivor takes place five years after 2019’s Star Wars...
