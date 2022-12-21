ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GamesRadar

Final Fantasy 16 trailer reveals June release date

Final Fantasy 16's release date has finally been revealed.Earlier today on December 8 at The Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida took to the stage in LA to reveal the game's release date. We'll finally be playing the next mainline Final Fantasy game on June 22, 2023.This all follows on from Final Fantasy 16's release date being pencilled in for Summer 2023. The release window was actually...
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps

The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
makeuseof.com

What Are the Differences Between JRPGs and WRPGs?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you’re talking about RPGs, they are more or less divided into two sections. Japanese RPGs and Western RPGs. But where a game is made does not define its genre. JRPGs can be made in the West and vice-versa, in the same way that you can still order Italian food outside of Italy.
GAMINGbible

God Of War Ragnarök is being review bombed by angry gamers

There’s no denying that God Of War Ragnarök is going to end up topping plenty of ‘Game of the Year’ lists. In fact, we’re just one day away from finding out if Ragnarök will scoop up the coveted title at this year’s The Game Awards. It has got some stiff competition, namely from Elden Ring, but God Of War Ragnarök does hold the highest number of nominations with 10.
IGN

The Game Awards 2022: Everything Announced

It's the most wonderful time of the year in the world of video games as The Game Awards has returned for another night of awards, showstopping announcements, beautiful musical performances, and much more. Throughout the show, gamers around the world were treated to such announcements as Final Fantasy 16's release...
Digital Trends

The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more

The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
ComicBook

Official Elden Ring Strategy Guide Vol 1 Is Back on Amazon

FromSoftware's Elden Ring offers up a vast open world with an overwhelming amount of areas to explore, secrets to uncover, and enemies to fight. It's also fresh off a Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last night. At some point early on, you probably wished that you had an official strategy guide to help you figure things out. Turns out that you'll actually need two guides to cover the entirety of Elden Ring as it currently exists.
game-news24.com

Diablo 4 promises four days pre-orders in June with an earlier version of that package

Diablo 4 hell hat no fury like an expensive ultimate edition for a game (pic: Blizzard Entertainment). The cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 officially confirmed the release date. To have access to the beta, there is also one pre-order. Activision Blizzard couldn’t be thrilled to see the launch date of...
GAMINGbible

Armored Core 6 officially announced as FromSoftware's next game

Well I'll be damned, Armored Core VI is finally happening. FromSoftware's long-dormant series is finally making its return, as confirmed during The Game Awards this evening. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will release at some point in 2023, although we don't have an exact release date yet. We also don't have much of a steer on what the game will actually look like, although a stunning CG trailer sets the tone nicely. You can take a look at that below.
IGN

Need for Speed Unbound - PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Performance Review

Need for Speed Unbound smashes onto current generation consoles and PC this month, powered by DICE's long-serving Frostbite engine, this game has shifted gears with its visual style. With the barriers off as PS4 and Xbox One are no longer on the grid, will this title have more power to work with? What can we expect from this latest entry in the long-running franchise? From PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, we see what the family of consoles has to offer and which takes the pole position. All that and more in our IGN Performance review of Need for Speed Unbound. Need for Speed Unbound PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Performance is tested and we push this game to its limits!

