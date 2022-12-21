Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Related
Maryland tops Dons to win Sellers sisters showdown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights in the Sellers household this holiday season will go to younger sisters Shyanne as her Maryland Terrapins topped older sister Shayla and the Mastodons 88-51 at the Gates Center on Wednesday afternoon. Shyanne led Maryland with 18 points while Shayla had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the […]
247Sports
Maryland Football: Terps making position changes, adding early enrollees, focused on a key position
Maryland football will welcome right of its 2023 signees as early enrollees, meaning they'll have some extra bodies in practicing for the Duke's Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. It's also a chance for them to get some early experience. “When you lose players like we have, either through the transfer...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil announces transfer commitment
Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil has announced that he will play for Maryland next season. The now former Tiger will have two years of eligibility left after spending three seasons with LSU as he starts his career with Terrapins. The 6’5″ 306 pound lineman is a former 4-star and was...
Outdoor manger scene destroyed at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Towson
A manger scene on the lawn of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, on Loch Raven Boulevard in the Towson area, has been vandalized.
Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel
One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say.Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home …
Vehicle collision ended with rollover in Edgewood
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene of a vehicle accident in Harford County Friday evening.
fox5dc.com
2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
rockvillenights.com
Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area
It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
mocoshow.com
Three Elementary Schools Named the Healthiest in MCPS
A trifecta of elementary schools has been selected for award prizes for being recognized as the healthiest schools in MCPS—Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools. The MCPS Districtwide Wellness Committee recently announced the winners of this year’s “MCPS Healthy Schools Award,” an opportunity created with Kaiser...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County student finally granted safety transfer after missing 3 months of school
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County student who left Perry Hall High School because of the violence finally has a new school. “Completely ecstatic, because he needs his education,” said Tiffany Moyd, describing how she feels now that her son is back in class. “That's the only way that you're going to prosper in life.”
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
wnav.com
Congrats to Melvin Brown of Annapolis/Anne Arundel Boys and Girls Club
As first reported in the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun, Mel Brown, a retired Annapolis police officer who now directs the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night’s challenge on the Fox television show LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacluar. The competition was promoted on the Boys and Girls Club's Facebook page. The content was pre-recorded and broadcast on television on Tuesday night. WNAV salutes you!
NBC Washington
Anacostia High Educator Earns Master's Degree While Encouraging Kids to Stay in School
A D.C. educator just received his Master of Science in Education he earned while encouraging young people to stay in school. The degree is a symbol of where Lavon Surratt is going but also where he’s been. For two years, he’s been grinding seven days a week working as...
10-Year-Old Takes Younger Brother On Wrong Way Police Pursuit Crashing Into Pole In Gettysburg
Hours before the snow began to fall, a 10-year-old boy apparently took his 6-year-old brother on a holiday joy ride in the wrong direction throughout Gettysburg on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers first noticed the children in the 2005 Ford Explorer as it was traveling west...
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland
The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Washington County, Md. grapples with economic growth challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth. A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of […]
Comments / 0