Germantown, MD

WANE 15

Maryland tops Dons to win Sellers sisters showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bragging rights in the Sellers household this holiday season will go to younger sisters Shyanne as her Maryland Terrapins topped older sister Shayla and the Mastodons 88-51 at the Gates Center on Wednesday afternoon. Shyanne led Maryland with 18 points while Shayla had 6 points and 7 rebounds for the […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil announces transfer commitment

Former LSU OL Marcus Dumervil has announced that he will play for Maryland next season. The now former Tiger will have two years of eligibility left after spending three seasons with LSU as he starts his career with Terrapins. The 6’5″ 306 pound lineman is a former 4-star and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Voice

Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel

One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say.Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home …
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

WASHINGTON - A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police. A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Elementary Schools Named the Healthiest in MCPS

A trifecta of elementary schools has been selected for award prizes for being recognized as the healthiest schools in MCPS—Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools. The MCPS Districtwide Wellness Committee recently announced the winners of this year’s “MCPS Healthy Schools Award,” an opportunity created with Kaiser...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
wnav.com

Congrats to Melvin Brown of Annapolis/Anne Arundel Boys and Girls Club

As first reported in the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun, Mel Brown, a retired Annapolis police officer who now directs the Boys & Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night’s challenge on the Fox television show LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacluar. The competition was promoted on the Boys and Girls Club's Facebook page. The content was pre-recorded and broadcast on television on Tuesday night. WNAV salutes you!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

One Killed In Shooting Near Community College In Maryland

The victim of a shooting in Largo has died after being allegedly shot in the face, authorities say.Prince George's County police are investigating the shooting that they say occurred in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo around 11 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19.Once on the scene, police located an…
LARGO, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD

