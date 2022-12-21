Colin Cowherd: “The Chargers remind me of the Cowboys. I don’t believe the Cowboys or Chargers are buttoned up enough to win three straight road games and get to the Super Bowl. They have the talent, but the Chargers don’t put teams away, do they have the right coach? Eleven of the 16 Chargers games have been decided by one score. Last night leaves me unsatisfied— 20 points against THAT Colts team with three turnovers? That team is AWFUL and the Chargers aren’t. ‘WELL, THE INJURIES!’ I don’t want to hear it, the last three weeks they had both of their star receivers, they had Austin Ekeler who is unbelievable, they had Justin Herbert slinging it all over the field, and they’ve only averaged 20 points the last three weeks. They’re 1-4 vs. playoff teams. The dumb fan always thinks winning solves everything and losing is the end of the world. The opposite is true. You have to be a critical thinker at some point and think ‘why aren’t we scoring more?’ With the Chargers I always feel like they leave points on the table, and it’s unsatisfying. Just like the Cowboys they just don’t quite feel buttoned up. I know the Chargers are talented, I know the Cowboys are talented, and I know they’ve dealt with a lot of injuries, but the last three weeks all their stars are back except the left tackle. The Eagles are now without their right tackle, it’s pro football, it’s 300-pound guys tackling each other, you gotta fight through the injuries. With all that talent and Justin Herbert setting NFL records for two years, last night he FINALLY has a winning record in the league. It feels like it should have happened a lot earlier, and deep down I have caution going into the playoffs with these Chargers.” (Full Segment Above)

4 HOURS AGO