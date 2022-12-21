Read full article on original website
iheart.com
J.J. Watt Announces His Retirement Plans
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his upcoming retirement plans in a tweet shared on Tuesday (December 27) morning. Watt shared photos of himself and his family in a post announcing that Sunday's (December 25) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would not only be the first NFL game attended by his daughter, Koa, but also his last home game.
iheart.com
49ers Have to Make a Critical Decision Before the Playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the hottest NFL teams. Brock Purdy has taken over as starting QB for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo with much success. Purdy has yet to lose a game. Now with Jimmy Garoppolo coming back from injury, what should the 49ers do? LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn, and Jonas Knox talk about what San Francisco should do for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd on Eagles: 'They Can't Win Super Bowl Without Lane Johnson'
Colin Cowherd: “The NFL is three seasons— the regular season before Thanksgiving, the regular season after Thanksgiving, and the playoffs. Congratulations to the Eagles for winning September, October, and early November. Their injury report is now a mess. The quarterback is back hurt, their top slot corner is hurt, Lane Johnson, a first ballot [HOF] right tackle is hurt. Philadelphia was 8-0 to start the season, but Cincinnati and San Francisco are the best teams in the league post-Thanksgiving in the regular season. They’ve had 14 turnovers in just 7 games post-Thanksgiving, they rarely turned it over when the weather was good. The wheels aren’t coming off, I’m not saying that, but you can see rust on the undercarriage of this car. Philadelphia needs to get home field advantage in these playoffs. Jalen Hurts has never won a playoff game. Nick Sirianni has never coached a winning playoff game. This all new territory. The final undefeated team in the NFL— it means nothing— you have to go back to 2006, 16 years, where that team won a Super Bowl. September and October don’t mean nearly as much as you think. In many years, the team that was last to lose a game loses their first playoff game. Expectations get high, reality sets in, they have to deal with a crisis, and they’re not used to it. They have no chance to win a Super Bowl without Lane Johnson. He is the best right tackle in football, Tristin Wirfs for Tampa is probably second. They just don’t win that much when he’s not playing.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 16
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 16 in which the Jaguars ended the Zach Wilson era in New York, the Cowboys outdueled the Jalen Hurts-less Eagles, the Packers undressed the Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, Nathaniel Hackett was finally put out of his misery by the Rams, the Colts clinched a playoff spot over the comatose Colts, and Tom Brady had another fourth quarter comeback to save Tampa from an embarrassing loss in Arizona,
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Blasts LA Chargers: 'They're the Cowboys of the AFC'
Colin Cowherd: “The Chargers remind me of the Cowboys. I don’t believe the Cowboys or Chargers are buttoned up enough to win three straight road games and get to the Super Bowl. They have the talent, but the Chargers don’t put teams away, do they have the right coach? Eleven of the 16 Chargers games have been decided by one score. Last night leaves me unsatisfied— 20 points against THAT Colts team with three turnovers? That team is AWFUL and the Chargers aren’t. ‘WELL, THE INJURIES!’ I don’t want to hear it, the last three weeks they had both of their star receivers, they had Austin Ekeler who is unbelievable, they had Justin Herbert slinging it all over the field, and they’ve only averaged 20 points the last three weeks. They’re 1-4 vs. playoff teams. The dumb fan always thinks winning solves everything and losing is the end of the world. The opposite is true. You have to be a critical thinker at some point and think ‘why aren’t we scoring more?’ With the Chargers I always feel like they leave points on the table, and it’s unsatisfying. Just like the Cowboys they just don’t quite feel buttoned up. I know the Chargers are talented, I know the Cowboys are talented, and I know they’ve dealt with a lot of injuries, but the last three weeks all their stars are back except the left tackle. The Eagles are now without their right tackle, it’s pro football, it’s 300-pound guys tackling each other, you gotta fight through the injuries. With all that talent and Justin Herbert setting NFL records for two years, last night he FINALLY has a winning record in the league. It feels like it should have happened a lot earlier, and deep down I have caution going into the playoffs with these Chargers.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
Michael Lombardi: The Raiders' Season Can Be Both on McDaniels and Carr
Today on The Dan Patrick Show, Doug Gottlieb and Rob Parker, in for Dan and the Danettes, welcome in longtime NFL Executive/Analyst Michael Lombardi. Lombardi discusses Jeff Saturday's presence within the Colts organization, the firing of Nathaniel Hackett, and lends his insight on who assumes liability for the Raiders disappointing season — Josh McDaniels or Derek Carr?
iheart.com
Dodgers Front Office Still Undecided on Trevor Bauer's Future With Team
Last week, Trevor Bauer was reinstated Thursday by Major League Baseball's independent arbitrator, allowing him to resume his Major League Baseball career at the start of the 2023 season. The Dodgers have 14 days to decide if they they want to cut the pitcher, or whether they will continue to...
iheart.com
Cincinnati Bengals Plane Lost Engine, Made Emergency Landing
The Cincinnati Bengals' team plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it experienced engine issues during the flight home from Saturday's (December 24) 22-18 win against the New England Patriots, CBS Sports reports. The Bengals' flight took off from Providence Airport in Rhode Island just after 7:30 pm....
iheart.com
PENNER: I Want To Personally Apologize To All Of Broncos Country
If anyone had any doubts, they can be put to rest. The owners of the Denver Broncos know full well what kind of season the team has had. Tuesday, Co-Owner/CEO Greg Penner and General Manager George Paton discussed the decision to dismiss Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, one day after a disastrous 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
