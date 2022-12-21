Read full article on original website
(Ephrata, PA) -- A Lancaster County man has been identified after he was found dead on a Ephrata road. The county coroner's office says 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found in the area of West Main Street and Martin Avenue early Christmas morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy Monday confirms he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The coroner has ruled his death as accidental. The Ephrata Police Department continues to investigate what happened.
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is building a staff from diverse backgrounds according to a new report. Spotlight PA reports the new hires represent different policy beliefs and will be a part of the Shapiro team in Harrisburg. Members of his transition team include former law enforcement officials, people in favor of...
