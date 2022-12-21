Read full article on original website
Godandcountry
6d ago
I agree it’s money they are sitting on, and it will be gone with the new administration! Many of the unknown are hurting hungry or cold.. Once again even if you don’t know your neighbors check on them the State won’t until after the fact May God Bless Us All
Kit
6d ago
He had no intentions to deliver said “stimulus check (s)”. I’m sure those working for him and he included, made sure to better themselves with additional raises.
Desiree Boone
6d ago
I'm not surprised in the least. I wasn't banking on it anyway. Wolf should've never brought up a stimulus check unless it was approved. Good riddance to him
Reply(6)
therecord-online.com
Gov. Tom Wolf reflects on eight years of successes, stumbles and standoffs
HARRISBURG, PA – Looking back over his eight years in office, Gov. Tom Wolf said he hopes he will be remembered for making Pennsylvania a better place and for doing it honestly and efficiently. Wolf took office in 2015, defeating the unpopular Republican Gov. Tom Corbett after a campaign...
Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay
Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Thursday. The final tally was issued less than two weeks before members of Congress and...
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
iheart.com
Lawmakers Try To Offset Increase for PA Gas Tax
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January first. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. State lawmaker Joe D'Orsie of Manchester says he'll introduce a measure that would cap the tax, especially since hikes in diesel fuel directly affect the price of trucking goods to consumers. A Senate lawmaker is also calling for relief. He wants electric vehicles to pay a mileage-based user fee as a way to offset the tax. Pennsylvania reportedly has the third-highest gas tax in the country.
travelnowsmart.com
PENNSYLVANIA HOT TUB SUITE OPTIONS AND ROMANTIC IN-ROOM WHIRLPOOL TUBS
Your trip to Pennsylvania will be even more relaxing if you choose a hotel suite that comes equipped with a Jacuzzi tub or a cottage that has its own private hot tub. Our listings include the whole state of Pennsylvania, including the Poconos and Amish Country, and they range from five-star resorts to secluded log cabins to whirlpool suites in bed & breakfasts. Central Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Western Pennsylvania are all included.
WNEP-TV 16
New state law declassifies fentanyl strips
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The new year means new laws are going into effect in Pennsylvania. One in particular aims to help a growing problem. The goal is to combat the opioid crisis in the Keystone State. Come January 2, 2023, fentanyl testing strips will be legal. Governor Wolf signed...
Pennsylvania rent has reportedly dropped in 2022
(WTAJ)– Rent has dropped in Pennsylvania in 2022, a new report shows. After two years of steady increases, rental prices are starting to decrease. A team of analysts found that in the second half of 2022, rental prices dropped by nearly 10% in some states. Even with that decline, though, the average price of a […]
Pa. needs advisory committee on employment that includes individuals with disabilities | Letter
I have been following Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s appointments to the transition advisory committees. As a former Employment First Oversight Commissioner, appointments to the Human Services Advisory Committee demonstrates the new administration’s commitment to the ID/A community. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the employment of persons with...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania Treasury bans TikTok
HARRISBURG, Pa — The FBI has declared the viral app, TikTok, owned by ByteDance in Beijing, China, a national security concern. As a result, several Pennsylvania government agencies are taking steps to protect sensitive information. One of those departments is the Pennsylvania Treasury, which is banning TikTok on all...
10-year-old Pennsylvania law to raise gas prices on Jan. 1
A little-known Pennsylvania law on the books for 10 years could be causing more headaches at the pumps starting Jan. 1. There are enough things we know about that can raise prices at the pumps, things like world events, global price increases and the cost of shipping. What about a Pennsylvania law passed in 2013 […]
The 10 largest layoffs in Pa. in 2022
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
wccsradio.com
PA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE REMINDS DOG OWNERS ABOUT LICENSES
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that they have until January 1st to purchase a dog license. The department, which oversees the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, says all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed than Pennsylvania. The annual license costs $8.50 and it is $51.50 for a lifetime license. For spayed or neutered animals, the fees are $6.50 and $31.50.
abc27.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania residents to receive up to $650 from property tax/rent rebate program
Pennsylvania residents only have a few days to apply for a rebate program that will give them up to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents of the Keystone State. For both renters and homeowners, the amount they receive from this program will vary based on their annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
Stimulus money available to qualified homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
money being countedPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that there are billions of dollars available to many homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania? This money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed by President Joe Biden which gives the states funding where they are able to give direct relief to residents.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's gas tax is going up in 2023. Here's why
When we turn the calendar to 2023, Pennsylvania’s gas tax is going up. It's an automatic increase under state law. The reason? A provision under a 2013 transportation law signed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett triggers the increase because the wholesale price of gas has topped $2.99. Pennsylvania's gas tax...
In a desperate power grab, PA House Republicans ignore the will of the voters | Opinion
Over the past two years, right-wing Republicans in Harrisburg have been pursuing a radical, anti-democracy agenda. They’ve tried to roll back a vote-by-mail law that has been used by millions of Pennsylvania voters and that GOP legislators themselves once wholly supported. They worked to overturn the results of the...
To improve Internet speeds, Pa. needs help making an accurate broadband coverage map
Challenging a federal broadband map can help expand Pennsylvanians access to telehealth, distance learning, remote work opportunities and internet access in general, said Brandon Carson. “There’s a concern about the lack of connectivity in our rural areas,” said Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “Frankly, it’s been...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Use blighted properties to fight housing problems
There is seldom just one way to solve a problem. Instead, there can be a menu of options that can take you down different paths. The question is priorities. Do you want your task done quickly, cheaply, efficiently? Do you want it done green, or is supporting local business important?
