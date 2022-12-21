Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams involved in car crash in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a vehicle crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon, police told WFAA. Police said Williams was driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road around 2:15 p.m. when he collided with a black Infiniti that was going northbound and attempting to turn onto Towne Square Drive, near SH 121.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Air Force defeats Baylor in Armed Forces Bowl, 30-15
FORT WORTH, Texas — The freezing temperatures in Texas weren't enough to stop college football. The Baylor Bears played in their coldest game of the season against Air Force Thursday night at the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. This was the first time these two teams have met since 1977. After losing their last three games of the season, the Bears were looking to end the year on a high note.
Comments / 0