FORT WORTH, Texas — The freezing temperatures in Texas weren't enough to stop college football. The Baylor Bears played in their coldest game of the season against Air Force Thursday night at the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. This was the first time these two teams have met since 1977. After losing their last three games of the season, the Bears were looking to end the year on a high note.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO