cdta.org
CDTA Sales Office Moving to 110 Watervliet Avenue During Renovations
ALBANY, NY (December 23, 2022) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) wants to inform customers the CDTA sales office at 85 Watervliet Avenue will be closed for renovations beginning Wednesday, December 28 until further notice. Beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, customers can purchase passes and have Navigator IDs...
WRGB
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
The future of Albany’s Central Warehouse
Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy will be joined by Redburn Development, Columbia Development, Empire State Development and state and local leaders for a major announcement regarding the future of Central Warehouse.
NEWS10 ABC
Chilly temps and strong winds devastate parts of the Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the massive winter storm continues to pummel our region with dangerous conditions, many areas are experiencing flooding, icy surfaces, and power outages. Down near the Capitol, the streets are bare, and the air is cold. The added wind is enough to pierce through...
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
Best pizza places near Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great pizza in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best pizza shops around Albany, according to Yelp.
wamc.org
Albany Central Warehouse changes hands as redevelopment effort begins
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy handed Jeff Buell, Principal of Redburn Development, documents officially transferring title of Central Warehouse outside the builidng as city, county and state officials looked on. (December 22, 2022) A new chapter has begun for downtown Albany's long-abandoned Central Warehouse, one of the area’s worst eyesores....
albanymagic.com
Big News on Albany’s Biggest Eyesore
The large dilapidated and crumbling structure that hovers in the Albany Skyline just received a major gift from New York State. The Times Union reports that a grant worth $9.75 million to restore the long abandoned Central Warehouse has been awarded to the city. It’s estimated the building, a former...
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
Holiday package thieves found on 1st Street in Troy
During the holiday season, common sights are UPS trucks and other delivery vehicles delivering last-minute gifts. On Tuesday, a man and a woman decided to be the grinch and steal packages along 1st street in Troy. Deb Luce was expecting a package that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her grandson. “I knew […]
Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced
Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact," a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Albany CSD strikes slaveowner from school name
A committee launched by the Albany School District Board of Education in June has landed on a new name for Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, district officials announced Thursday.
Saratoga New Year’s Fest schedule released
Saratoga's First Night renamed The Saratoga New Year's Fest is a joyous two-day event including a variety of entertainment throughout the city. The schedule for the fest has been released and can be seen below.
Albany man admits to October break-in, assault
The Albany County District Attorney's Office said William Crawford, 35, has admitted to breaking into an apartment on Dana Avenue in Albany, where he broke a woman's foot and threatened her with a gun.
Schenectady missing teen Hajile Howard found
The Schenectady police department has located missing person Hajile Howard. The police updated their Facebook page stating Howard is safe and along with thanking the public for their support.
