ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cdta.org

CDTA Sales Office Moving to 110 Watervliet Avenue During Renovations

ALBANY, NY (December 23, 2022) – The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) wants to inform customers the CDTA sales office at 85 Watervliet Avenue will be closed for renovations beginning Wednesday, December 28 until further notice. Beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, customers can purchase passes and have Navigator IDs...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
wamc.org

Albany Central Warehouse changes hands as redevelopment effort begins

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy handed Jeff Buell, Principal of Redburn Development, documents officially transferring title of Central Warehouse outside the builidng as city, county and state officials looked on. (December 22, 2022) A new chapter has begun for downtown Albany's long-abandoned Central Warehouse, one of the area’s worst eyesores....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
albanymagic.com

Big News on Albany’s Biggest Eyesore

The large dilapidated and crumbling structure that hovers in the Albany Skyline just received a major gift from New York State. The Times Union reports that a grant worth $9.75 million to restore the long abandoned Central Warehouse has been awarded to the city. It’s estimated the building, a former...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday package thieves found on 1st Street  in Troy

During the holiday season, common sights are UPS trucks and other delivery vehicles delivering last-minute gifts. On Tuesday, a man and a woman decided to be the grinch and steal packages along 1st street in Troy. Deb Luce was expecting a package that was supposed to be a Christmas gift for her grandson.  “I knew […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced

Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact," a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy