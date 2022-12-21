Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Warm Up to Start the New Year in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- We’re going to gradually start warming up again. Temperatures will be a little warmer every day beginning Sunday, Christmas Day. By Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this coming week daytime highs will be back in the 30s and even 40s in much of Iowa. The bitter...
iheart.com
Sports Reporter is Assigned to Cover the Cold Weather and It's Hysterical
A sports reporter in Iowa was assigned to cover the cold and snow and he was not happy about it. So he proceeded to give some hilarious reports. Lol. You must watch the video or click HERE.
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
iheart.com
Texas Population Tops 30 Million In 2022
Texas has a population of 30-million people as of this year. The Census Bureau released new estimates on Thursday that indicate Texas is the only state other than California with more than 30-million residents. Texas added nearly 471,000 people since last year, once again the biggest increase in the nation....
iheart.com
Hundreds of crashes, spin outs across Iowa during storm
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol latest update, Saturday afternoon puts the total number of calls during the Winter Storm at 1,277 since the storm began Wednesday afternoon in Iowa. As of Noon Saturday the State Patrol reports they’ve covered 344 crashes and assisted 933 drivers. There...
iheart.com
Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon
Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
iheart.com
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash took place in Erie County in the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike on Friday (December 23), according to the department.
Comments / 0