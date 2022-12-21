Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAZ
Church on fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
WTAP
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man has been sentenced to prison for a federal gun crime. Joshua Dean Sprague was sentenced today to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release according to the court. Sprague was previously convicted in 2004...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison
Valerie L. Rebrook Dennison, 63, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at The Laurels of Walden Park, Columbus. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Dennison family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Douglas Dennis
Douglas Dennis, 56, of Washington, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist with preparations.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thompson receives life without parole for 2021 murder
PARKERSBURG — Darren Salaam’s family described him Thursday as a good father who loved Christmas as a judge sentenced the man who fatally shot him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. After finding Victor Lee Thompson, 45, guilty of felony murder with the underlying intent...
WTAP
Local agencies receive Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Several area law enforcement agencies are receiving help from the state to reduce violent crime. The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant is designed to help law enforcement with resources including equipment, staffing, and community programs. This is the eleventh round of the grant program. To date Governor DeWine has awarded over $79 millimon to 159 law enforcement agencies in the state.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
John Edgar Biddle Jr.
John Edgar Biddle Jr., 66, of Parkersburg, W.Va., passed away Dec. 18, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Per John’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time, however a memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Biddle family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg to observe Christmas on Monday
PARKERSBURG — The city of Parkersburg will observe Christmas on Monday, the mayor’s office reported. The City Building will close at 4:30 p.m. today and will be open for business at 8 a.m. Dec. 27. New Year’s will be observed on Jan. 2. The city building will close...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley businessman Sam Ross remembered for generosity
PARKERSBURG — It wasn’t just Sam Ross’ success in business that had a profound effect on Parkersburg and the Mid-Ohio Valley, but how he achieved it and what he did as a result. Ross was remembered Friday after passing away at the age of 79 on Thursday...
WDTV
Police locate missing Clarksburg teen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Collins has been located. Authorities in Harrison County are reporting a missing juvenile. 16-year-old David Collins has been missing from Clarksburg since Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the HCSO. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William D. “Bill” Clark
William D. “Bill” Clark, 83, of Vienna, passed away peacefully Dec. 21, 2022 at the WVU-Camden Clark Campus. Funeral, 1 p.m., Dec. 29, 2022. Burial, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Parkersburg. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. the day of the service at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robin Lynn Porter
Robin Lynn Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV, formerly of Parkersburg died Dec. 20, 2022, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. She was born on Dec. 1, 1970, in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV. In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by...
Sheriff’s department searching for missing Clarksburg teen
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday afternoon that it is searching for a missing 16-year-old.
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
WTAP
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one man is dead following a two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7. The wreck occurred just before 5:30 p.m. Friday evening near mile marker 29. Henry Scott, 70, of New Martinsville,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sister Lillian Sleight
Sister Lillian Sleight, 105, of Parkersburg, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at CCMC. Arrangements are pending at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Thompson sentenced to life, no parole
A man convicted of murder was sentenced to life in prison Thursday without the possibility of parole, per the jury’s verdict of no mercy in Wood County Circuit Court. Judge Jason Wharton also denied a motion for a new trial and a post trial verdict of acquittal for Victor Thompson, 44, Parkersburg, who was convicted in October of the May 30, 2021, shooting death of Darren Jimmie Salaam. Thompson said he acted in self-defense.
WTRF
Involuntary manslaughter for an Ohio woman who provided illegal narcotics to victim
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Throughout a lengthy investigation, Guernsey County Sheriff Detectives were able to determine that 44-year-old Jacqueline Cross of Noble County was the individual responsible for providing illegal narcotics to an individual who died at a Spencer Township residence last December. The individual’s cause of death was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cecil Flanagan
Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away December 17, 2022. He was born in Cairo, WV, August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan. Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service, and was a Korean war veteran. He enjoyed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Larry Emerson Monk
Larry Emerson Monk, 82, of Millwood, passed away Tuesday in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be no public services at this time. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
Comments / 0