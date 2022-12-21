A man convicted of murder was sentenced to life in prison Thursday without the possibility of parole, per the jury’s verdict of no mercy in Wood County Circuit Court. Judge Jason Wharton also denied a motion for a new trial and a post trial verdict of acquittal for Victor Thompson, 44, Parkersburg, who was convicted in October of the May 30, 2021, shooting death of Darren Jimmie Salaam. Thompson said he acted in self-defense.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO