FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for...
Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When learning Amador High's football team had a group chat titled, "Kill the Blacks," filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school's varsity season. That meant the...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Davis Mills threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Houston Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. Kickoff was delayed by an hour in a joint agreement by the Titans, the NFL and local emergency management officials after rolling power blackouts. Tennessee had crews working at Nissan Stadium since this extreme cold front moved into the area Thursday, blowing open some windows and bursting at least 36 water pipes at the stadium. Even with the delay, it was the coldest home game in Titans history with a temperature of 20 at kickoff and the wind chill at 6. The Texans (2-12-1) weren’t bothered much by the coldest game they’ve played this season. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had two of the Texans’ four sacks by halftime, and Houston also forced three turnovers.
Broncos TV Guide: Week 16 TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, play-by-play; Tony Romo, analyst; Tracy Wolfson, sideline); Nickelodeon (Noah Eagle, play-by-play; Nate Burleson, analyst; Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, sideline) Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Stream: Paramount + Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA...
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. Also, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-best 43 against Miami.
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers didn’t reveal terms when announcing the deal. A person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million. It could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time. Jenkins’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
