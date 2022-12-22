ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UN council demands end to Myanmar violence in first resolution in decades

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years on Wednesday to demand an end to violence and urge the military junta to release all political prisoners, including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army took power from Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1, 2021, detaining her and other officials and responding to pro-democracy protests and dissent with lethal force.

"Today we've sent a firm message to the military that they should be in no doubt - we expect this resolution to be implemented in full," Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said after the vote on the British-drafted resolution.

"We've also sent a clear message to the people of Myanmar that we seek progress in line with their rights, their wishes and their interests," Woodward told the 15-member council.

It has long been split on how to deal with the Myanmar crisis, with China and Russia arguing against strong action. They both abstained from the vote on Wednesday, along with India. The remaining 12 members voted in favor.

"China still has concerns," China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun told the council after the vote. "There is no quick fix to the issue ... Whether or not it can be properly resolved in the end, depends fundamentally, and only, on Myanmar itself."

He said China had wanted the Security Council to adopt a formal statement on Myanmar, not a resolution.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow did not view the situation in Myanmar as a threat to international peace and security and therefore believed it should not be dealt with by the U.N. Security Council.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31J24y_0jqW9XlV00

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the resolution's adoption. "This is an important step by the Security Council to address the crisis and end the Burma military regime's escalating repression and violence against civilians," he said in a statement.

'FIRST STEP'

Until now the council had only agreed formal statements on Myanmar, where the army also led a 2017 crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that was described by the United States as genocide. Myanmar denies genocide and said it was waging a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.

Negotiations on the draft Security Council resolution began in September. The initial text - seen by Reuters - urged an end to the transfer of arms to Myanmar and threatened sanctions, but that language has since been removed.

The adopted resolution expresses "deep concern" at the continuing state of emergency imposed by the military when it seized power and its "grave impact" on Myanmar's people.

It urges "concrete and immediate actions" to implement a peace plan agreed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and issues a call to "uphold democratic institutions and processes and to pursue constructive dialogue and reconciliation in accordance with the will and interests of the people".

The only other resolution adopted by the Security Council was in 1948, when the body recommended the U.N. General Assembly admit Myanmar - then Burma - as a member of the world body.

Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, who still holds the U.N. seat and represents Suu Kyi's government, said while there were positive elements in the resolution the National Unity Government - comprised of remnants of the ousted administration - would have preferred a stronger text.

"We are clear this is only a first step," he told reporters. "The National Unity Government calls on the UNSC (to build) on this resolution to take further and stronger action to ensure the end of the military junta and its crimes."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners

India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
US News and World Report

Deputy U.N. Chief Urges Countries to Send Armed Force to Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Deputy U.N. chief Amina Mohammed on Wednesday urged countries to urgently consider Haiti's request for an international specialized armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean state and alleviate a humanitarian crisis. "Now is certainly not the time for the world to turn away from...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US to ban Sudan officials who hold up post-coup transition

The United States said Wednesday it would bar visas to any current or former Sudanese officials who hold up a transition to democracy, hoping to boost a tentative deal between the military and civilians. "Recognizing the fragility of democratic transitions, the United States will hold to account spoilers -- whether military or political actors -- who attempt to undermine or delay democratic progress," Blinken said in a statement.
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
The Hill

These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea

The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian naval entities

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said, as Washington increases pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

670K+
Followers
369K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy