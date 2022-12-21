Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
Falling Temperatures, Flash Freeze, Very Strong Winds, Heavy Lake Snow…All In That Order
JAMESTOWN – We are preparing for what could be a historic winter storm, which will throw everything but the kitchen sink our way over the Christmas weekend with very difficult to impossible travel conditions. The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties,...
wnynewsnow.com
Holiday Weekend Winter Storm Travel
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With a record winter storm approaching everyone is urged not to travel for the holiday weekend, but if there’s no choice, Emergency Management Specialist, Dan Loewenheim has a few tips to stay safe. “But if travel becomes necessary and people are traveling,...
chautauquatoday.com
Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County
Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
erienewsnow.com
Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
erienewsnow.com
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
wnynewsnow.com
County’s Executive Monitoring Major Winter Storm This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s Executive is monitoring the winter weather, getting ready to respond to what could be a record breaking storm across our region. While Executive PJ Wendel is concerned about this weekend’s wild winter forecast, he tells us he’s confident local road...
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
Weather forecast: Winter storm to impact Rochester and WNY into Christmas weekend
Here is your forecast across the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes, and Lake Ontario region.
Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever
One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
Poloncarz on winter storm: "It was horrible during the day and it's going to be worse at night."
Erie County, N.Y. (WBEN) - “White out conditions, you can’t see past the hood of the vehicle. Travel is almost non-existent. It is moving at a snail’s pace if it’s moving at all,” says Mark Poloncarz during the Friday evening storm briefing.
Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region
A winter storm bearing down on Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding region is being described by National Weather Service forecasters as a “once-in-a-generation" event.
Blizzard pounding Kenmore-Tonawanda
A very treacherous situation with blizzard conditions continues blasting the north towns. There has been zero visibility in Kenmore Tonawanda. But residents we spoke with are staying home to be safe.
WGRZ TV
What is a bomb cyclone?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bomb cyclone. Have you heard this term to describe the storm heading our way?. Our region is expecting a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis this weekend. While these terms sound rather scary, the truth is they are true meteorological terms that describe this storm accurately. A bomb...
Travel bans, advisories, road closures in effect for winter storm on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several states of emergency are in place for a winter storm hitting the area this weekend, and other measures are also being taken to keep people safe and keep drivers off the roads. A travel ban went into effect for all of Erie County at 9:30...
Beware: Flood Warning Issued In Many Parts Of WNY, Flooding May Be Significant
The historic snowstorm that will hit Western New York starting tomorrow may cause flooding in many counties in the region. The storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall, but the National Weather Service in Buffalo says it's too early to predict how much. This graphic shows where the main risk...
Upcoming weather system looking similar to 2017 Christmas storm, but wind will decide
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tis the season — yeah, the holiday season, but also the winter weather season. An impending snow storm has familiar characteristics. Erie residents remember well the Christmas storm of 2017. Ask around, and the stories are readily available from people who witnessed it. In 2017, beginning after midnight on Christmas day (Dec. 25), […]
Firetrucks stranded, airport closed, two fatalities: harrowing details emerge from storm in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. -- In a news conference on Christmas Eve, Governor Kathy Hochul shared harrowing details about the storm pummeling Buffalo over the weekend. Around 11:00 a.m., Hochul announced that two people in the Buffalo area have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions. The storm -- which...
newyorkupstate.com
Residents of a Western NY beach town ordered to evacuate due to winter storm flood warnings
Update: Residents of Sunset Bay, Hanford Bay, and Silver Creek Lakeshore are being recommended to evacuate, according to the NY Alert system. This weekend’s winter storm is forecast to bring rain, wind, and snow and one Western New York town is being ordered to evacuate for safety. According to...
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard
Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
