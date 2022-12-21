ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Holiday Weekend Winter Storm Travel

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With a record winter storm approaching everyone is urged not to travel for the holiday weekend, but if there’s no choice, Emergency Management Specialist, Dan Loewenheim has a few tips to stay safe. “But if travel becomes necessary and people are traveling,...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Winter blast hitting most of WNY, including Chautauqua County

Cold air is now pouring in behind a weather front that crossed Chautauqua County around 7 am Friday morning. The National Weather Service indicated on social media that immediately after the front passed the Dunkirk Airport, temperatures there dropped six degrees in eight minutes, and wind gusts were close to 50 mph. Since then, wind gusts have reached over 60 mph. As a result, the strong, gusty winds have caused multiple power outages. As of 10:00 am, National Grid reported over 3,300 customers without power in Chautauqua County. Most should have their power restored by 11:45 am, although that's an estimation. The Winter Storm Warning continues until 1:00 am Monday.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled

WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

County’s Executive Monitoring Major Winter Storm This Weekend

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s Executive is monitoring the winter weather, getting ready to respond to what could be a record breaking storm across our region. While Executive PJ Wendel is concerned about this weekend’s wild winter forecast, he tells us he’s confident local road...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
BUFFALO, NY
AccuWeather

Mega lake-effect blizzard may end up as Buffalo's worst ever

One month after a prolific lake-effect snow event brought Buffalo and surrounding areas to a standstill, yet another round will hit over the holiday weekend, and AccuWeather experts say the blizzard will be every bit as severe. The same powerful storm that brought blizzard conditions and severe cold to a...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

What is a bomb cyclone?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bomb cyclone. Have you heard this term to describe the storm heading our way?. Our region is expecting a bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis this weekend. While these terms sound rather scary, the truth is they are true meteorological terms that describe this storm accurately. A bomb...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Station Collapses Due To Buffalo Blizzard

Hurricane-force winds are continuing to wreak havoc across Western New York. As Buffalo residents remain hunkered down in their homes, strong winds outsides are causing massive damage in the area. Wind gusts in Lakawanna were reported to reach a whopping 79 miles per hour on Friday, and structures in the area are paying the price.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy