Colombian judge caught smoking in bed in her underwear during Zoom hearing
A controversy-courting Colombian judge who was caught smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing has been suspended, according to local news.The incident was brought to the attention of Colombia’s National Commission of Judicial Ethics after one of the solicitors on the call reported Judge Vivian Polania’s alleged impropriety.The 33-second video clip appears to show the judge from Cucuta dressed in a top and her underwear as she puffs on a cigarette and debates during the virtual hearing over whether a man who was being held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.The judge has repeatedly...
Man left in body bag for 5 hours after medics mistakenly declare him dead
They were dead wrong. In a scene straight out of a zombie movie, a Brazilian man was discovered awake and breathing in a body bag — five hours after paramedics mistakenly declared him dead. “The funeral home worker called me, desperately asking me to go there, that my brother was alive,” the victim’s sister Aparecida told Jam Press of the premature death pronouncement, which occurred late last month at the Hospital Estadual do Centro-Norte in Goiano. The pre-mortem man, Jose Ribeiro da Silva, 62, had been declared dead on November 29 with officials listing the official cause as complications from mouth...
Missouri man reportedly admits to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years
ST. LOUIS — A man in Missouri reportedly admitted to cashing his dead mother’s Social Security checks for the last 26 years, officials say. Reginald Bagley, 62, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a felony charge of stealing money belonging to the United States, according to a news release from the Justice Department.
El Paso council members call for Biden to visit border as humanitarian crisis continues
The mayor said emergency measure is "a band-aid on a broken system" and some council members say President Biden needs to see the crisis in El Paso.
Elon Musk defends FBI despite censorship
Elon Musk said he still held a broadly favorably view of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, even after a lengthy series of disclosures from the company showing how they sought to influence the 2020 US elections. “To be clear, I am overall very much pro FBI. The agency does a great deal of important work protecting the public,” the new Twitter boss said in a tweet Friday. “That said, no organization is perfect and part of the FBI obviously overreached with respect to online censorship.” Musk’s tweet came in response to a question about conservative accounts allegedly being suspended for criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and whether the FBI was “still working at Twitter.” It’s not the first time the billionaire has gone to bat for the bureau. “With rare exception, the FBI seems to want to do the right thing,” Musk said earlier this month. Twitter hired many former FBI employees before Musk bought the platform.
