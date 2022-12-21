“I Thought Someone Was Killing a Woman:” During an Attack in a Nj Neighbourhood, Neighbours Step in to Help.

To WOODBURY — A New Jersey court has given a murder suspect responsible for the brutal murder of his old mentor 35 years in jail for his crimes across two states. In October, 48-year-old Sean Lannon pled guilty to first-degree murder for the March 2021 killing of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski. According to authorities in Gloucester County, Lannon entered the victim’s East Greenwich house and killed him with a hammer attack.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO