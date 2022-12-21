Much of Nevada is arid desert land, dry and hot, but a few oases of crystal blue lakes pop up here and there. On the far southeast corner is the massive Lake Mead. Out west on the California border is the beautiful Lake Tahoe and just northeast of Tahoe is the lucky fishing lake, Pyramid Lake. A couple other lakes like the Honey Lake northwest of Pyramid and Mono Lake in the Sierra Nevada’s are good sized but not nearly as big as Lake Mead. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Are the bigger lakes the deepest lakes as well? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Nevada.

NEVADA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO