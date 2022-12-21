Read full article on original website
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
Kari Lake loses her legal challenge to the results of the Arizona governor's race
A judge rejected the Republican's claim that problems with ballot printers on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by just over 17,000 votes.
Judge tosses Lake's court case on election results
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson on Saturday rejected Republican Kari Lake's attempt to overturn the November election for Arizona governor.
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
El Paso took too long to respond to crushing migrant crisis, critics say
EL PASO, Texas — When groups of up to 30 migrants who crossed the southern border with Mexico began emerging here out of sewer manholes, like Mole people, local authorities moved swiftly: they welded the heavy iron covers shut. If only a larger solution to El Paso’s migrant crisis were so simple. Officials in this frontier city have been slow to act in the face of a months-long tidal wave of asylum seekers, pouring into town at a rate of up to 900 a day since August, according to municipal statistics. U.S. Border Patrol agents have “encountered” more than 2,400...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Nevada
Much of Nevada is arid desert land, dry and hot, but a few oases of crystal blue lakes pop up here and there. On the far southeast corner is the massive Lake Mead. Out west on the California border is the beautiful Lake Tahoe and just northeast of Tahoe is the lucky fishing lake, Pyramid Lake. A couple other lakes like the Honey Lake northwest of Pyramid and Mono Lake in the Sierra Nevada’s are good sized but not nearly as big as Lake Mead. But which one of these lakes is the deepest? Are the bigger lakes the deepest lakes as well? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in Nevada.
Builder
Ivory Homes CEO Meets with Mitt Romney to Discuss Housing Solutions
Ivory Homes CEO Clark Ivory recently visited Washington, D.C., to tour townhomes, study innovative ideas related to housing, and meet with Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s team (and Romney via Zoom) to discuss what can be done to address the housing affordability crisis, reported Deseret News' Katie McKellar. Romney...
