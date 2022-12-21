ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KOLR10 News

Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs

At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were in a celebratory mood after Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and that showed with their postgame gift for head coach Andy Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Reid with a wrapped Christmas gift in the locker room, with instructions from the team to open it.... The post Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predictions for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) in Week 16. Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 16 matchup against the Texans on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Noon CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

NFL Week 16 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Bengals game

The New England Patriots' 2022 season likely will come down to whether they can beat the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals in Saturday's Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium. The Bengals are the defending AFC champions and playing their best football of the season at the perfect time. Cincinnati has won six consecutive games, including an impressive comeback win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week despite trailing 17-3 to start the game. The Bengals are 10-4 and trail the No. 1 seed Buffalo Bills by just one game.
CINCINNATI, OH

