The New England Patriots' 2022 season likely will come down to whether they can beat the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals in Saturday's Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium. The Bengals are the defending AFC champions and playing their best football of the season at the perfect time. Cincinnati has won six consecutive games, including an impressive comeback win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week despite trailing 17-3 to start the game. The Bengals are 10-4 and trail the No. 1 seed Buffalo Bills by just one game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO