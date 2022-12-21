Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs Pro Bowl SnubsChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs awed by Patrick Mahomes play vs. Seahawks: ‘Might be the best one I’ve seen’
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs
At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs were in a celebratory mood after Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and that showed with their postgame gift for head coach Andy Reid. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Reid with a wrapped Christmas gift in the locker room, with instructions from the team to open it.... The post Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record
Patrick Mahomes threw two TD passes and ran for a clinching score in the fourth quarter, as the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 win that allowed them to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC.
Predictions for Chiefs vs. Seahawks, Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) in Week 16. Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 16 matchup against the Texans on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Noon CT at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Chiefs Are Ready to Take on a Former AFC West Rival
The Chiefs have played in some memorable games against the Seahawks over the years, and a Christmas Eve battle could add to their storied history.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 16 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Bengals game
The New England Patriots' 2022 season likely will come down to whether they can beat the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals in Saturday's Week 16 game at Gillette Stadium. The Bengals are the defending AFC champions and playing their best football of the season at the perfect time. Cincinnati has won six consecutive games, including an impressive comeback win over Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week despite trailing 17-3 to start the game. The Bengals are 10-4 and trail the No. 1 seed Buffalo Bills by just one game.
Comments / 0