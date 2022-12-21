Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Related
Wbaltv.com
16-year-old boy shot in Baltimore on Christmas Eve
A teenager was shot Saturday evening in Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers were called around 7:11 p.m. to the 1600 block of Bolton Street for reports of gunfire. Police said officers found evidence that a shooting occurred and then received a call a short time later that...
fox5dc.com
Suspect in medical scrubs attempts to rob DC pharmacy
WASHINGTON - The search is underway for a suspect who attempted to rob a Northwest D.C. pharmacy while dressed in medical clothes, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on November 30 at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Columbia Road. The suspect who was...
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver in Prince George's County
GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — A food delivery driver was carjacked Tuesday after two teenagers pointed a gun at the driver in Landover, Maryland. Two teenagers pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's car in the 8100 block of Allendale Drive around 8:30 p.m., Prince George's County Police said.
Man Shot In Head Days Before Christmas In Baltimore Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in the head in Baltimore this morning, authorities say. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head shortly before noon on Friday, Dec. 23, in the 1600 block of East Eager Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. The...
Police Look For Armpit Shooter After Late Night Attack Injures One
A man is recovering after being shot in the armpit overnight in Baltimore, authorities say. On Thursday, Dec. 22 around 10 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Once at the scene, officers found the 48-year-old victim with...
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Police investigating shooting in Essex
ESSEX, MD – A man was found shot in Essex Friday morning and the Baltimore County Police Department is investigating. At this time, little information is available and the department is asking witnesses to come forward. Baltimore County police officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court shortly before 10 a.m.Friday. “When officers arrived, they found a male in his twenties outside, suffering from a minor gunshot wound. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” the department said. The post Police investigating shooting in Essex appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Magruder HS shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
WASHINGTON - 18-year-old Steven Alston Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison for shooting another student at Magruder High School. On January 21, 2021, then 17-year-old Steven Alston Jr. allegedly shot fellow student DeAndre Thomas in the school's bathroom during a fight. Thomas barely survived, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Thomas' family. The lawsuit accuses Montgomery County leaders of negligence in removing school resource officers during a time of "significantly increased violence."
28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on East Eager Street in Baltimore Friday morning. While investigating a reported shooting, Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of East Eager Street on at approximately 11:52 a.m. The officers located a 28-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene. The Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100. The post 28-year-old killed by gunshot wound to head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Harford County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug distribution conspiracy
BALTIMORE, MD—A Harford County man will spend 20 years behind bars for his part in a drug distribution conspiracy. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on December 19 sentenced Che Jaron Durbin, 44, of Aberdeen, to 20 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and for two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, in connection with his participation in a drug trafficking organization distributing cocaine and crack cocaine in Harford County.
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday,…
Man, 28, shot and killed on East Eager St. in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in East Baltimore Friday morning.Around 11:52 a.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1600 block of East Eager street for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.
Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore
A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
Bah Humbug: Teen Boys Charged In Maryland With Armed Carjackings During Holiday Season
Several teenage boys were arrested after two armed carjackings that took place just days before Christmas in Prince George's County, authorities say. Two minors and two 19-year-olds were arrested after carjackings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Prince George's County police. Police say that...
Fentanyl-Formula Elixir That Killed Infant Lands Parents In Prison
The Maryland mom who accidentally contaminated her baby's bottle with fentanyl leading to his death will be joining her husband behind bars.Heather Marie Frazier, 35, of Mount Airy, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended after pleading guilty over the summer to invol…
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police. Police...
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD- Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that occurred at around 5:01 pm at the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue. According to police, officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sinai Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead by medical personnel. At this time, police have not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website. The post Police investigating after 44-year-old male shot and killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 2