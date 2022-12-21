Read full article on original website
Related
food-safety.com
3M Will Stop PFAS Manufacturing by the End of 2025
3M has announced that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio by the end of 2025. PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals,” have come under scrutiny for their associated human health risks, as well as...
food-safety.com
U.S. Agencies Partner to Advance Food Safety Standards Globally
Three U.S. agencies have forged a partnership to improve global food safety standards. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are launching the Food Safety for Food Security Partnership (FS4FS). The initiative includes the investment of $15 million over the next five years to support the availability and trade of safe food products to reduce poverty, hunger, and malnutrition in low- and middle-income countries.
Comments / 0