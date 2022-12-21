Three U.S. agencies have forged a partnership to improve global food safety standards. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are launching the Food Safety for Food Security Partnership (FS4FS). The initiative includes the investment of $15 million over the next five years to support the availability and trade of safe food products to reduce poverty, hunger, and malnutrition in low- and middle-income countries.

