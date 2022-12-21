Sometimes the best loot can be found in the smallest or unlikeliest of places, and that can certainly be the case time and time again in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. In DMZ, players can find really basic loot in virtually any structure but will need to brave structures and buildings occupied by enemy AI combatants if they want the good stuff. And if players want the highest value loot, they’ll need to get their hands on keys picked up around the map from strong enemies or loot containers.

10 HOURS AGO