Ethan Hawke Talks ‘The Last Movie Stars,’ Working With Marvel, Paul Schrader & More
Earlier this year, we spoke with Ethan Hawke about his soulful Apple TV+ movie, “Raymond and Ray,” co-starring Ewan McGregor and directed by Rodrigo Garcia. It’s a humanist meditation on brotherhood, family, grief, and trying to come to terms with that parent you had major issues with now that they’re gone (read our review).
Antonio Banderas On ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ & Whether He’s Down for ‘Shrek 5’ [Interview]
After the success of the original “Puss in Boots” movie, Antonio Banderas was pretty sure there would be a sequel to the “Shrek” franchise spin-off. In fact, why wouldn’t there be? The first installment earned positive reviews and grossed $550 million globally off just a $130 million production budget. And Banderas, who voices the swashbuckling feline, was asked about a new movie for years. But the project was delayed, primarily because NBCUniversal acquired DreamWorks Animation in 2016.
James Gray Calls Box Office-Obsessed Moviegoers Capitalist “Lemmings”: “Do You Own Stock In Comcast?”
While theaters are still recovering from the pandemic directly impacting attendance and box office outcomes, there are still really great movies struggling to find audiences outside of streaming and VOD options when they are released in theaters. Some smaller to mid-range pictures, mainly horror, have done better than expected in the shadow of the $100-200 million-dollar budgeted blockbusters that seemingly come out round-year now.
‘Wakanda Forever’: Ryan Coogler Says The Original Script Featured A Father/Son Dynamic Post Thanos Snap
By now, you know the story of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a meditation on grief and vengeance centered on the point of view of T’Challa’s sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who eventually dons the mantle of the new Black Panther (read our review). You probably also know the story of the original ‘Wakanda Forever’ screenplay too; the one written after Chadwick Boseman’s death, and tragically, one he was never able to read before he passed. You’ve likely even heard the film was about T’Challa coming to terms with post-Thanos Snap, the Blip, being absent from Wakanda, and everyone who survived for five years.
