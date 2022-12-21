Read full article on original website
Roadhouse and Melvin complete merger
JACKSON, Wyo. — As of yesterday Dec. 22, Roadhouse Brewing Co. officially owns Melvin Brewing Company. Last month, representatives from both brewing companies confirmed that Roadhouse signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations. The price of the acquisition remains confidential. “Both breweries have a similar...
SNAPPED: Holiday Lights across the valley
JACKSON, Wyo. — Happy Holidays!. Enjoy the light show below courtesy of the Buckrail community. A huge thank you to all that shared their holiday displays!. The Buckrail team wishes our wonderful community a happy, healthy and safe holiday season!. See the slideshow below for photo credits.
SNAPPED: Santa on the Square
JACKSON, Wyo. — Santa is making evening appearances on Jackson’s Town Square through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The annual tradition, hosted by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce continues this year with an opportunity to take photos and meet with Santa each evening from 5-7 p.m. including on Christmas Eve. A nativity scene is also on display on the Town Square now through Jan. 3.
A first look at 548 Snow King Loop, 481
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Community Foundation awards nearly $700,000 in grants to 54 local nonprofits
JACKSON, Wyo. – The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole announced today that its Competitive Grants program supported 54 nonprofit organizations with nearly $700,000 during the latest granting cycle. The Community Foundation’s grants serve a wide range of needs including Health & Human Services, Arts & Culture, Conservation & Environment, Animals, Education, Civic, and Sports & Recreation.
Ring in the new year at Continuum with special guest DJ Max Ulis
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — New years is fast approaching, and the Continuum is throwing a party that you won’t want to miss. Come ring in the New Year with banging beats at Continuum headlined by Max Ulis from Vancouver, British Columbia. Max has been instrumental in the building of Vancouver’s underground for the better part of a decade. His SLAB parties in Vancouver feature the best in underground house, techno and contemporary Bass Music. You can check out his music here or down below.
The Kitchen’s winter menu shines
JACKSON, Wyo. — Nestled in a quaint location on North Glenwood, the juxtaposition of the contemporary, yet welcoming, interior of The Kitchen exudes warmth. Stunning, expertly crafted cocktails complement the restaurant’s modern American cuisine with worldly influences, resulting in one of Jackson Hole’s most unique dining experiences – all just one block off Town Square.
SNAPPED: Frigid temperatures set in across Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Frigid conditions are hitting the Tetons. The temperature hit -20 degrees this morning at 8:15 a.m. at the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), according to the National Weather Service. As of 2:10 p.m., the temperature at JAC is now 3 degrees. Buckrail Photographer Nick Sulzer snapped these...
Avoid frozen pipes as temperatures dip well below zero
JACKSON, Wyo. — As temperatures are set to dip into the double digits below zero tonight and tomorrow, the Town of Jackson reminds homeowners to be prepared before the freezing temperatures set in. Tomorrow high temperatures will remain below zero at all elevations. On Thursday and Friday morning, lows...
WYDOT: Multiple crashes on Teton Pass, expect delays
WILSON, Wyo —The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is warning travelers of multiple crashes and a blocked travel lane on Teton Pass in Jackson from milepost 14.5-15. “Be prepared to stop, expect delays,” said WYDOT. This is a developing story and Buckrail will provide updates as they...
Bill Sniffin: How Does Minus 63 Sound? That Was 44 Years Ago In Jackson Hole
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hardy souls in the Cowboy State are trying to stay warm this week as a Polar Express comes barreling through the state. Meteorologist Don Day says it will be the coldest in 33 years. It has not been this cold since 1989, he says.
UPDATE: Power restored to 549 households in Victor
VICTOR, Idaho — About 549 households in Teton County Idaho are without power, according to Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative’s website. The company provides service to 8,572 members in Teton County Idaho. On the Community Page of Teton County Idaho, the company commented on a post in which...
Dog found near Virginian
JACKSON, Wyo. — A male dog without a collar or tags was found this morning on Broadway, near the Virginian. The friendly-looking pup is now at Elevated Living, located at 745 W Broadway, at least until the shelter opens at noon. Please call Elevated Living at (307) 733-0274 if...
Teton County Road & Levee lifts no unnecessary travel advisory
Multiple highways closed due to drifting snow, low visibility
IDAHO FALLS — Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed Wednesday morning due to severe drifting snow, low visibility and winter weather conditions. Highway 32 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Tetonia and Ashton. Highway 33 is also closed between Newdale and Tetonia. Drivers are asked to...
Police looking for motorist who collided with snow plow on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 4:19 p.m. on December 23, 2022, on eastbound US Highway 26 at milepost 344 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on Highway 26, plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Transportation Department plow out-of-service. ...
Man sentenced for filming unsuspecting people in grocery store bathrooms
DRIGGS – A Teton County man has been sentenced for videotaping people in a grocery store restroom and then attempting to destroy the evidence. Roberto Bravo-Camacho, 34, was sentenced by District Judge Steven Boyce to a minimum of 3 and a maximum of 15 years in prison on three counts of felony video voyeurism and one count of felony attempted destruction or concealment of evidence. Bravo-Camacho will be also required to register as a sex offender, and pay $1,500 in fines.
Man shot in leg; shooter says it was self-defense
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self-defense striking him in the leg.
