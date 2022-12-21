TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — New years is fast approaching, and the Continuum is throwing a party that you won’t want to miss. Come ring in the New Year with banging beats at Continuum headlined by Max Ulis from Vancouver, British Columbia. Max has been instrumental in the building of Vancouver’s underground for the better part of a decade. His SLAB parties in Vancouver feature the best in underground house, techno and contemporary Bass Music. You can check out his music here or down below.

TETON VILLAGE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO