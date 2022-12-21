Read full article on original website
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork ‘tired’ of Mac Jones throwing fits, says ‘a lot of other people’ are too
Add Vince Wilfork to the list of former Patriots that don’t approve of his on-field outbursts. After Julian Edelman crushed the second-year quarterback for “all the antics after plays and waving off coaches and all these little pissy faces,” Wilfork echoed a similar sentiment, albeit in cleaner fashion than his former teammate.
Patriots QB Mac Jones and his dog have matching pajamas (Christmas Eve game anti-analysis)
Mac Jones isn’t the world’s flashiest dresser, with Matthew Judon once calling his fashion choices “a lost cause.” The quarterback can typically be spotted wearing New England Patriots gear or apparel from his sponsor, NOBULL. But when it comes to the holiday season, Jones is willing...
Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones
The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At... The post Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry exits with knee injury
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry exited Saturday’s game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals early in the first quarter
Robert Kraft, Patriots welcome fan who gracefully handled Las Vegas incident
"What you did was so classy. You represent what our whole franchise is about." As the Patriots collapsed in astonishing fashion against the Raiders on Sunday, a New England fan didn’t flinch as a Las Vegas fan ruthlessly berated him. “I did what I knew to do, and did...
Patriots Rumors: Bill O’Brien ‘Strong Option’ To Return As OC In 2023
Momentum is building toward a Bill O’Brien reunion in New England next season. O’Brien is emerging as a “strong option” to rejoin the Patriots as offensive coordinator in 2023, according to a report Saturday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Currently the OC at Alabama, O’Brien...
Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season
The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
Marconews.com
Julian Edelman on Patriots' loss to Raiders: 'Why can't (Mac Jones) make the tackle?'
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not mince words when talking about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' emotions through the past couple of games. Jones has been getting more animated on the field, which is something Patriots legends and fans have noticed alike. The quarterback has endured his fair share of criticism over the last week, as the Patriots limp to the finish line of the 2022 regular season.
