Larry Brown Sports

Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones

The New England Patriots on Sunday certainly did not shake off their disastrous ending to last week’s game in Las Vegas, and their fans appear to have had enough. The Patriots struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and the Gillette Stadium crowd was not shy about registering its displeasure. At... The post Patriots fans appear to have had enough of Mac Jones appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Key Patriots Starter Reportedly Out For Rest Of Season

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without a critical special teamer for the rest of the season. Long snapper Joe Cardona will miss the team's final three games, according to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot which will keep him sidelined.
Marconews.com

Julian Edelman on Patriots' loss to Raiders: 'Why can't (Mac Jones) make the tackle?'

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman did not mince words when talking about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' emotions through the past couple of games. Jones has been getting more animated on the field, which is something Patriots legends and fans have noticed alike. The quarterback has endured his fair share of criticism over the last week, as the Patriots limp to the finish line of the 2022 regular season.

