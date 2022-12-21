Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity to receive $200,000
Gov. Tom Wolf announced nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania. Locally, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County is receiving $200,000 to continue the implementation of accessible housing. “The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with...
PA Just Protected 30 Farms From Development, One Is In Chester County
A Chester County farm.Photo byChester County Planning Commission. Pennsylvania protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. One is in Chester County.
philasun.com
Land justice legislation passes, making publicly owned property available
ABOVE PHOTO: Some of the members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities who gathered last Thursday in support of the legislation. (Photos/PCAC) Members of the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities gathered last Thursday to celebrate Philadelphia City Council passing Councilmember Jamie Gauthier’s (D-3rd Dist.) land justice legislation. The bill will facilitate the disposition of publicly owned property for affordable, community-led development projects and prioritize permanent affordability and community control of City-owned, vacant land.
Current, former Philly Council members settle ethics complaints
The Philadelphia Board of Ethics on Thursday announced the settlement of two complaints regarding failures to disclose certain property interests. One involves Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, and the other involves former Councilmember Allan Domb.
delawarepublic.org
West End Neighborhood House receives federal grant to train for environmental jobs
The West End Neighborhood House is getting a federal grant to boost environmental workforce training in Delaware. The $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law. The West End Neighborhood House will train 128 students and place at least 100 of them in...
Philadelphia school district to extend lobbying for more state money
(The Center Square) - The Philadelphia School District is preparing to expand its lobbying efforts with a six-year agreement that expires in 2023 with The DT Firm. It would cost district taxpayers a total of $527,600 if the contract amendment is approved. The requested amendment to the existing contract is...
Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s husband tapped as chief of staff for her City Council successor
Maria Quiñones Sánchez quit Philadelphia City Council in September to run for mayor next year. Now, her husband is employed in the office that she left.
One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible individuals in Camden county
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Red Clay picks parent rep for Learning Collab
A Red Clay mom known for community advocacy has been appointed to the Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s governing council as the school district’s parent representative. Jenny Yeow, who has a child at Red Clay Consolidated School District’s William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary School was chosen for the role, Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green said during Wednesday’s monthly board meeting. “She’s ... Read More
glensidelocal.com
PA Property Tax Rebate Program deadline approaching
MontCo homeowners and renters may be eligible for tax assistance to defer or reduce their county tax, property tax, or rent payments. The Montgomery County Finance Department is holding open office hours from 8:30am to 4:30pm this week to answer questions regarding the County’s Real Estate Tax Deferral Program and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Property Tax and Rent Rebate Program.
Erica Waller-Hill has taught and assisted over 45,000 people
Erica Waller-Hill is an entrepreneur and CEO of two businesses, Destined for a Dream and Speaklife, located in Bucks County and Philadelphia. Through those businesses, she has assisted, directed and taught over 45,000 individuals. Her mission is to inspire and empower young people through education and life coaching. Waller-Hill serves...
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware remembers those who died while experiencing homelessness
Community members gathered at the Hope Center on the longest night of the year to observe National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day. The national holiday was created to honor those who lost their lives while experiencing homelessness, as well as raise awareness of the trauma that unstable housing inflicts on people.
Philadelphia transit workers endorse Democrat Jeff Brown for mayor
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia's transit union has pledged support for Democrat Jeff Brown in the 2023 mayoral race. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 represents 5,300 workers in the city’s SEPTA transit system. Brown, an entrepreneur owning a number of grocery stores in the city, already has TV commercials ahead of the May 16 primary.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
NBC Philadelphia
Delaware County Bridge Reopens After Emergency Repairs
A bridge over the Darby Creek in Delaware County has reopened after it suddenly shut down for repairs earlier this month. The southbound lanes of the Route 420 bridge in Prospect Park reopened Tuesday night after structural issues, which threatened a collapse, were fixed. On Dec. 7, PennDOT said the...
Local 98 employees plead guilty to fraud, embezzling union assets
Four former employees of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) have pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple charges, including stealing from a union employee benefit plan. They were charged alongside former Local 98 business manager John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and former president Brian Burrows, who...
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
