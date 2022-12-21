Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Popular food chain opens another new Georgia locationKristen WaltersNewnan, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
The richest woman in GeorgiaLuay RahilHampton, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
WSB-TV anchors share their favorite foods to savor during the holidays
ATLANTA — Holiday season is a time of giving, a time of joy, and last but not least...a time to eat!. The holidays brings some of your seasonal favorites out to the table, and WSB-TV anchors shared their favorite holiday dishes and why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 177
The downtown area of the city of Atlanta is home to many points of interest — such as Underground Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the National Center For Civil and Human Rights, CNN Center, a stadium and an arena, and many restaurants and hotel properties.
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood
Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside
We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.
Seacrest Studios on mission to bring joy to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients
ATLANTA — A star on ABC is on a mission to help sick children. Ryan Seacrest says that mission started right here in metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon found out it’s now taken the children all across the country. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
The Citizen Online
Ben Nelms, 71, Peachtree City
Benjamin “Ben” Scott Nelms, 71, a resident of Peachtree City, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Mr. Nelms was respected and loved by officials, friends, and readers in Jefferson and Fayette counties, where he served with the staffs of The News and Farmer and Jefferson Reporter and The Citizen newspapers during a 24-year career as a local journalist.
WCNC
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves hit popular Marietta Square business on one of its busiest days of the year
MARIETTA, Ga. - Police in Marietta need help finding whoever broke into a pie shop and made off with the cash register and safe. Lauren Bolden owns the Pie Bar with her husband. She says the break-in happened on one of the biggest sale days of the year. "December 23rd...
In and out in 64 seconds: Children’s charity hit by thieves for 5th time days before Christmas
ATLANTA — With Christmas just a few days away, a local nonprofit is hoping a lone bandit stays put. The Empty Stocking Fund told Channel 2 that it has encountered at least five burglaries this holiday season. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One minute...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
Flight delays, cancellations causing travelers to spend all day at Atlanta airport before Christmas
ATLANTA — Massive airport delays and cancellations caused some to travel up to the last minute on Christmas Eve. Channel 2 Action News spoke with a family of three, who said Saturday was a long day. “Originally supposed to take off at 10 a.m. this morning in Denver, and...
Comments / 0