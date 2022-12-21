ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
ATLANTA, GA
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 177

The downtown area of the city of Atlanta is home to many points of interest — such as Underground Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Children’s Museum of Atlanta, Georgia World Congress Center, the National Center For Civil and Human Rights, CNN Center, a stadium and an arena, and many restaurants and hotel properties.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

New Business Spotlight: Brown Bag Seafood

Business Description: Bringing seafood to the masses - with a dash of creativity, a whole lot of love, a squeeze of lemon, and not an ounce of pretentiousness. Your food is coming in a brown bag, and we're pretty sure there's no better way to enjoy it. Delicious. Friendly. Responsible.
ATLANTA, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Ben Nelms, 71, Peachtree City

Benjamin “Ben” Scott Nelms, 71, a resident of Peachtree City, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. Mr. Nelms was respected and loved by officials, friends, and readers in Jefferson and Fayette counties, where he served with the staffs of The News and Farmer and Jefferson Reporter and The Citizen newspapers during a 24-year career as a local journalist.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County high school marching band headed to Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County high school’s marching band is headed to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Pebblebrook High School will perform at the Sugar Bowl Parade and Game thanks to a $15,000 donation from Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. The donation will cover travel, accommodations, food, beverages, and experiences such as Jackson Square, The French Quarter and The World War II Museum for 104 Pebblebrook students.
COBB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year

If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

LIST: Reports of trees down around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Intense winds are already causing damage Friday morning. Polk County EMA reporting “multiple trees down throughout the county from overnight. No damage other than a few power lines down. No injuries.”. 8:07 a.m. 8:04 a.m. DeKalb Fire: Tree down on a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas

Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
ATLANTA, GA

