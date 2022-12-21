Read full article on original website
Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name
When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
WGNtv.com
A look at some of Illinois’ “weird”, “odd” and “fun” laws
CHICAGO — The start of the New Year will bring more than 180 new laws for Illinois impacting public safety, education, health, labor and agriculture. But they’re not all business for 2023, a few of them are, dare we say, “fun” laws. And that got us...
When Was the Coldest Day on Record in Illinois and How Cold Did It Get?
Illinois has experienced some incredibly cold days, some might describe them as "stupid cold." The State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) is made up of several organizations, including the National Weather Service, and is responsible for confirming notable weather records. Even they had to shake their head at the extremely cold temperatures experienced in the Land Of Lincoln.
fox32chicago.com
'Enjoy Illinois': State participating in 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade
CHICAGO - Illinois is putting itself out there and taking a risk in the new year by participating in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. This is a first for the state. The parade float will be entitled "Enjoy Illinois." The state Office of Tourism says the float will feature...
Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
Illinois has the 8th Highest Sales Taxes on Presents
Merry Christmas... If you did all your Christmas shopping in Illinois this year, you paid more than almost anywhere else in the country in taxes. Let us take a look at the nauseating numbers... According to illinoispolicy.org... "Illinois holiday shoppers will pay an average 8.81% in combined sales taxes on...
starvedrock.media
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Illinois using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
wgel.com
2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season Preliminary Harvest Totals 76,854
Hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 76,854 deer during the seven-day 2022 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 4, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Comparatively, hunters harvested a final total of 70,411 deer during the firearm season in 2021. The preliminary harvest for...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
Pritzker signs amendments to Illinois' Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill with amendments to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act that offers tax incentives to EV manufacturers. The state's REV Act aims to make Illinois a hub for EV and auto battery production. The amendment allows for the issuance of a tax credit to Illinois automakers that retain employees as they transition to EV production.
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Illinois (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Illinois. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Illinois. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
starvedrock.media
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
