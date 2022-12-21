Read full article on original website
Four-Star 2024 WR David Washington Has UCLA On His List
Just days after UCLA signed a pair of players from the Las Vegas area in the 2023 class, one of the state's top prospects in 2024 has the Bruins in his updated top 11. Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View receiver David Washington named a top 11 on Friday that was geographically versatile.
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
UCLA Recruiting -- Where it Currently Stands and the Buzz
Well, that was a whirlwind, right? The last week or so saw UCLA get a commitment from five-star 2023 quarterback Dante Moore, flipping him from Oregon, while also getting.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
USC’s Nick Figueroa looks ahead to Cotton Bowl before “getting away from everything” to decide future
At Cajon High in San Bernandino hailed a 6-foot-5, 270-pound strong-side defensive end that made all-league honors in his only season playing football. What proceeded was a redshirt freshman season at Cal Poly, a standout season at Riverside City College, then a transfer to USC with only two years of real experience in the sport.
Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs
The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
Louisville signee Aaron Williams to have knee surgery
Louisville signee Aaron Williams of Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco is one of the highest-rated targets to ever sign with Louisville. The four-star cornerback holds a prospect rating of 0.9288 which places him at No. 14 in program history. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Williams ranked among the nation's best for a...
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly on McGovern, no Opt-Outs, Younger Players in Practice, Transfer Portal Window
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday morning about the team's focus on getting a win in the Sun Bowl, the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, the fact there have been no opt-outs, younger players getting development time in bowl practice and the transfer official visit window in January.
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Transfer Power Rankings: December 2022
Here is the first look at the class of 2023 Transfer Commitment Power Rankings after the early signing period...
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program
The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
