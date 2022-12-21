ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

A Christmas Visit With the Oldest Home in Fairfield

The historic Manahan House has been beautifully decorated for Christmas. Back in the day, visitors to the Manahan House in Fairfield, Texas would first be shown to the Drawing Room until the owner of the home was able to step away to entertain. The trees are reminiscent of Victorian times,...
FAIRFIELD, TX
News Channel 25

WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING

25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
KILLEEN, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Fairfield Police Report – Dec. 12-18, 2022

8:51 AM-Officer Sweet on report of elderly man walking in parking lot on walker. 5:45 PM-Officer Sweet to PD to meet a complainant. 5:50 PM-Officer Ashley on report of door to door salesman. 7:28 PM-Officer Ashley on report of unruly person, was able to calm down. Tuesday, Dec. 13th. 7:42...
FAIRFIELD, TX

