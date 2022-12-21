Read full article on original website
Related
California gives up to $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to these residents
Governor Gavin Newsom announced a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations that will help them fund their guaranteed income pilot programs using state-provided grants. The initiative—called the Guaranteed Income Pooled Fund—will provide over $25 million in funding to various state nonprofits.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Small Arizona towns face escalating utility fees as water infrastructure crumbles
The small desert town of Ajo, one of the last stops on State Route 85 before the Mexican border, was once a “company town” largely built by the owner of the nearby copper mine. To this day, residents like to say they live in “miner’s shacks” — compact...
Buried Treasure: California Politicians Stash $35 Million in Leftover Campaign Funds
It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
marketplace.org
California set to enforce recycled content mandates for plastic bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use...
torquenews.com
California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD
Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines
Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days
California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation. Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
goldrushcam.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE Celebrate the Passage of the Age Adjustment Act as a Victory for Economic Empowerment for People with Disabilities
December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the. ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access...
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
kjzz.org
California utility regulators approve major changes to rooftop solar regulations
California utility regulators have approved major changes to the state’s rooftop solar market. The move could have far-reaching implications for the industry as a whole. California leads the nation in rooftop solar, in part because it allows customers to sell excess power to their utility company, a process known as net metering.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California
Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery service in California. Here’s where
Amazon has begun using drones to deliver packages, with a small town in California’s Central Valley representing one of the first two locations covered by the e-commerce giant’s new Prime Air home-delivery service. Lockeford, a town of about 3,600 people in San Joaquin County that is about 10...
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Comments / 2