calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines

Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
OREGON STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Josue Torres

Last waves of stimulus debit cards for qualifying California residents will arrive within next 10 days

California residents may anticipate receiving a direct payment which is part of the last waves of the governmental program designed to protect citizens against inflation. Those Californians who qualify will get their Middle-Class Tax Refund between Monday and New Year’s Eve. The state government’s website states that the last waves of this payment, which include direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, will be made by the end of January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE Celebrate the Passage of the Age Adjustment Act as a Victory for Economic Empowerment for People with Disabilities

December 24, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – California State Treasurer Fiona Ma and CalABLE, California’s savings and investment program for people with disabilities, applauded the passage of the. ABLE Age Adjustment Act included in the Congressional Omnibus Spending Bill. CalABLE advocates have urged Congress to act on expanding access...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rtands.com

CHSRA Opens Three New Structures

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cheapest Places to Live in California

Looking for affordable places to live in California?. Cheapest Places to Live in California: Whether you’re a college student looking for an affordable off-campus housing option, or simply want to find a place that won’t break the bank, there are plenty of great options out there. Many people...
CALIFORNIA STATE

